ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Love Island S08 E33 - Wednesday 13th July 2022 - ITV2 - 9pm - Episode Thread

By Fudd Posts:
digitalspy.com
 4 days ago

Previously... on Love Island... - Jacques became angry after Gemma advised him that Adam was slagging him off. - Paige responded that his communication skills were still lacking. - Tasha told Andrew that she would like to give their relationship another go, but revealed to Billy she was worried...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 trailer shows Serena's revenge against June

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 has its first teaser trailer, and Commander Fred Waterford's death will have consequences. Fans of the dystopian thriller – adapted from Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel – will recall season 4's brutal climax, where June (played by Elisabeth Moss) hunted down Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) before putting him to the sword, so to speak.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Davide, Luca, Dami and Andrew truly awful

Well for anyone that has been bored of this series I am sure tonights episode woke you out of your boredom. I am DELIGHTED they chucked in an 'at the movies' as it opened or SHOULD have opened the girls eyes in particular. I was absolutely FURIOUS with these four geezers tonight. LUCA well the whole forum has exploded about his dreadful possesive childish behaviour. Gemma DID NOT do anything. She didnt kiss Billy, hold his hand, damn all and there is Luca gunning for her. HUGE red flag. I was also reminded at how NASTY he was in the clips about the other guys playing away etc. DAMI is an absolute toerag. No respect whatsoever for Indyah and if she forgives him I dont have much for her either. Nasty piece of work. Chauvinistic also egging on his 'boys club' DAVIDE Jesus man there might have been a bit of 'touching' going on in Ekins bed but that was all. Have you SEEN your own fecking behaviour kissing girls and sleeping with them????? So thats ok or you and Ekin is a LIAR. Lastly Andrew. I am so so glad Tasha saw him necking, kissing, making out with Coco. However I am disappointed she seems to be ok with it at the end of the show. Explosive episode. No winner emerging and God only knows what will happen.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's Yasmeen Metcalfe to keep a secret from Stu Carpenter

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Stu Carpenter will get the shock of his life after Yasmeen Metcalfe makes a bold move. In upcoming scenes, Stu remains downbeat over the estranged nature of his relationship with daughter Bridget, as they haven't seen each other for 15 years. When Zeedan Nazir...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Casting so OFF this year...

When I think about how underwhelming this year's Casa Amor boys were, it really shows how off the casting team were this year. In my opinion, Jay, Charlie & Danica should have been Casa Amor entrants whilst Billy should have been an OG Islander. For me, Dami wouldn't have made the cut at all.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
digitalspy.com

Everything I know About Love - Tuesday BBC One 10.40pm

Has anyone been watching this drama?? I'm surprised there isn't a thread on it (unless the searches I've done has missed an existing thread), it's not that bad!!. It's a 7 part series that's been running since around the start of June 2022 based on the successful book of memoirs of a 20-something woman from about 5-10 years who moved to London with her school best friend and two uni mates and the ups and downs of their life - especially love lives - of the four of them. What attracted me to watch it is that it was touted as a UK and somewhat younger version of Sex and The City, and the little preview I saw of it when the actress who played the main character Maggie appeared on the One Show.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Dad Errol, 76, Reveals He Welcomed A Baby With His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35

Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 51, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

FBI: International star confirms exit ahead of season 2

FBI: International will return for season 2 without Christiane Paul's Europol agent Katrin Jaeger. In the crime show's opening season, Katrin was handed a promotion to oversee all of Western Europe, bidding her Fly Team goodbye in the process. Via TVLine, it's been confirmed that Eva-Jane Willis (Gangs of London)...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itv2#Curling#Love Island#Emotion#Robot
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy star lands next lead role

Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan has landed her next lead role in upcoming comedy Late Bloomers. According to Deadline, Gillan will star as Louise, an "aimless millennial" who breaks her hip while drunk and ends up in physical therapy. There, she befriends an elderly Polish lady (played by Margaret Sophie Stein) who doesn't speak a word of English.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Spitting image on Brit box

Is spitting image still in Brit box? The last time I watched it Brit box said they weren't making any more series. Is this the case?. Yep, it’s cancelled, no series three. Yep, it’s cancelled, no series three. emails wrote: ». Macca wrote: ». Yep, it’s cancelled, no...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

I think it maybe time for the Emmerdale producers to recast long standing characters Debbie and Andy

Well i think we all know that the actors who play Debbie Dingle and Andy Sugden are unlikely to come back to the show so why not recast them as dont you think it is really stupid that they are not in Emmerdale to look after their kids and relying on Charity to look after them instead and please dont say Debbie and Andy are too iconic when their characters are not really that interesting or memorable.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp confirms Will's sexuality

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has confirmed that his character Will Byers is gay. In an interview with Variety, Schnapp discussed his character's sexuality, alongside plans for season 5 of the hit show. "Now it's 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike," he said before praising...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

EE - Who Will Leave The Show whose yet unannounced to Go in 2022?

I think Gwen Taylor is almost certain to go sooner rather than later as Vi this year but I think all of the above may go in the second half of this year. I hope I’m wrong here but I went with Dotty. There’s definite potential there but she’s underused in terms of fronting her own stories and the writers typically don’t know what to do with younger female characters.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Cross promotions

Not sure if I’m in the right section but here goes, why is it that ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 sometimes promote each other’s shows? It’s just earlier I was watching ITV and in one of the ad breaks there was a trailer for a new Channel 5 drama.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Alex Bain shares loved-up holiday photos with girlfriend

Coronation Street star Alex Bain has grown up on our screens as Simon Barlow and is looking all loved-up in these holiday snaps. The ITV soap star went to Spain with his partner Mollie Lockwood and shared photos of their getaway starting at the airport, where she posted a selfie to the two of them with the caption: "Our flight is delayed."
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

ED: Can the Sugdens be expanded WITHOUT Andy or Robert returning?

For example, Debbie could be killed off and Jack Sugden Jr could come to live with Victoria maybe. Or perhaps Jo Sugden could return with Andy's long lost child?. For example, Debbie could be killed off and Jack Sugden Jr could come to live with Victoria maybe. The only way...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Tomi Ade predicts fan shock over knife crime story

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Tomi Ade has predicted fans will be "shocked and angry" by the gripping new knife crime storyline. PC Saul Reeves becomes the victim of a knife attack when DeMarcus takes a weapon to a school party as he tries to fight back against his bullies, led by the evil Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes).
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy