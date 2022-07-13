ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City resort tax nets $518,000 in nine months

 3 days ago
Just nine months into its inception, the Columbia Falls city 3% resort tax will provide $518,452 in funding for the ‘22-’23 fiscal year. The bulk of the tax — 55% will go toward public safety, or just over $300,000. The city plans on spending about $192,000...

Hungry Horse News

City prevails in case challenging apartment rebuild

Flathead County District Court Judge Robert Allison recently ruled a property owner can rebuild nine apartments that were destroyed in a fire in August of 2020. Neighbors Inge and Mark Cahill, Kerin Gayner, William and Nanette Reed and Irving Erickson challenged a city board of adjustment decision that allowed the owner of the Swiss Apartments to rebuild nine units on the Fourth Avenue corner lot.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

County Approves Creation of New Zoning District Near Glacier Park

The Flathead County Commissioners at their July 12 meeting approved the creation of a new zoning district in West Glacier to allow an eight-acre property to be developed outside of limitations put in place by the Canyon Area Land Use Regulatory System (CALURS). The creation of the Parker Zoning District changed the property’s zoning from ‘Middle Canyon’ to ‘R-1 Suburban Residential.’
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Kalispell art center closes, looks at restructuring

KALISPELL, MONT. — Organizers at the KALICO Art Center in downtown Kalispell say missing out on a number of key grants is forcing them to shut their doors. Starting immediately, the center will be closed, and the staff will be laid off next week. Although KALICO is faced with...
KALISPELL, MT
Hungry Horse News

Healthcare for all

You can visit a dentist. A doctor. A psychiatrist and now, a pharmacist in two valley locations. It also doesn’t turn away anyone based on their ability to pay. Since parting ways with Flathead County a year ago, the nonprofit Greater Valley Health is seeing exponential growth, CEO Mary Sterhan said last week.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Kalispell Logan Health's air ambulance reaches milestone

KALISPELL, MONT. — Kalispell Logan Health officials say their air ambulance service, ALERT, was the first rural ambulance service in the nation starting back in 1975. Now, 47 years later, the program is about to surpass 20,000 flight operations. Montanans know the value of our state’s rural lifestyle, but...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Montanan

New DPHHS survey shows problems at healthcare facilities span beyond Montana State Hospital

A new survey released by the Department of Public Health and Human Services shows the state’s psychiatric hospital is not the only state-run health facility dealing with staff, culture and management challenges. While the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs has been in the news for its failure to prevent patient deaths, resulting in a […] The post New DPHHS survey shows problems at healthcare facilities span beyond Montana State Hospital appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Group seeks restraining order to stop camping on Blankenship gravel bar

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Blankenship gravel bar outside Columbia Falls is currently closed due to safety concerns, but that hasn't stopped people from setting up camp. Friends of the Flathead River, a nonprofit advocacy group, appeared before a U.S. District Court judge in Missoula Wednesday for a hearing requesting a temporary restraining order.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Former Evergreen fire chief dies

MISSOULA, Mont. — Evergreen Fire Rescue announced former Fire Chief Jack Lingle died on July 2 at age 89. Officials said Lingle served for 42 years as a firefighter and chief and worked honorably to protect his community while promoting growth and successfully building his department. "From all of...
EVERGREEN, MT
Hungry Horse News

Community events:

Columbia Falls Women’s Connection will host a luncheon on Wednesday, July 20 at 11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 827 9th St West in Columbia Falls. Guest speakers Sweet Retreat Creamery will share about their Columbia Falls business and Teresa Daniels, an inspirational speaker and author will share about her book, “Words to Lift By.” Donations of non-perishable food items will be collected for The Veteran’s Food Pantry. Cost is $10 and all women are welcome to attend. For reservations call Candy at 387-4119 or Janet at 892-3621 or email cfwomensconnection@yahoo.com by 5 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Please honor or cancel reservations. Affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Labor woes means some Glacier Park camps are closed this summer. Glacier adds text alerts for camping, roads and trails

Like many businesses in the Flathead Valley, Glacier National Park is not immune to staff shortages. The park typically employs about 16 seasonal staffers to operate and oversee its frontcountry campgrounds. This year, it has half that, park spokeswoman Brandy Burke confirmed. As such, some popular campgrounds in Glacier will...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
KPAX

Arts in the Park returns to Kalispell this weekend

KALISPELL - Arts in the Park is back at Depot Park in Kalispell this weekend for the 52nd year. There will be art, food and live music, and entertainment through Sunday, and with 80 artists in attendance, there is some beautiful artwork and inspiring stories. “My parents were rockhounds and...
KALISPELL, MT
Hungry Horse News

The Blotter: Black bear eating trash

Nine juveniles were spotted in the bushes on Highway 2 shooting water guns at oncoming vehicles. A man was confronted by two males and harassed in Pinewood Park. Columbia Falls Police were able to recover a stolen black purse in a theft that occurred earlier in the week. A party complained that Glacier Lanes Bowling Alley had the doors open and were playing music very loudly into the evening and had to “go to a friend’s house to sleep.”
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Agencies serve federal search warrant at residence on Blackfeet Reservation Wednesday

BROWNING, Mont. - Multiple agencies served a federal search warrant on a residence in relation to illegal narcotics Wednesday. Blackfeet Law Enforcement report their Drug Investigation Unit obtained the Federal Search Warrant following an investigation in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
montanarightnow.com

Going-to-the-Sun-Road opens for 2022 season in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Going-to-the-Sun-Road has opened for the 2022 season in Glacier National Park Tuesday morning. Motorized traffic can access the road throughout from the West Glacier and St. Mary's entrances. Going-to-the-Sun-Road has had late reopenings in 2011 due to snowpack and in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic....
WEST GLACIER, MT
Hungry Horse News

Federal grand jury indicts Columbia Falls man on drug charges

A federal grand jury in late May indicted a Columbia Falls man arrested for allegedly knocking over a local pharmacy on multiple counts in two separate cases. Grant Alan West, 38, was indicted May 20 for robbery involving controlled substances and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence for the alleged April 13 holdup. He was similarly indicted for attempted receipt of a firearm while under information and false information to acquire a firearm for allegedly trying to acquire a gun at a Kalispell area pawn shop after being released from the county jail.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

New video provides hope in Arden Pepion search

BROWNING - People searching for missing Arden Pepion on the Blackfeet Reservation are saying they have a renewed hope in finding her after a new "clue" surfaces from a recently-shot video. Arden was three-years-old when she disappeared on April 22, 2021, after spending time with her uncle in the Two...
BROWNING, MT
Columbia Falls, MT
