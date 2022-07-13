City resort tax nets $518,000 in nine months

Columbia Falls Women’s Connection will host a luncheon on Wednesday, July 20 at 11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 827 9th St West in Columbia Falls. Guest speakers Sweet Retreat Creamery will share about their Columbia Falls business and Teresa Daniels, an inspirational speaker and author will share about her book, “Words to Lift By.” Donations of non-perishable food items will be collected for The Veteran’s Food Pantry. Cost is $10 and all women are welcome to attend. For reservations call Candy at 387-4119 or Janet at 892-3621 or email cfwomensconnection@yahoo.com by 5 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Please honor or cancel reservations. Affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO