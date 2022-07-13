ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glacier County, MT

Labor woes means some Glacier Park camps are closed this summer. Glacier adds text alerts for camping, roads and trails

By CHRIS PETERSON
Hungry Horse News
Hungry Horse News
 3 days ago
Like many businesses in the Flathead Valley, Glacier National Park is not immune to staff shortages. The park typically employs about 16 seasonal staffers to operate and oversee its frontcountry campgrounds. This year, it has half that, park spokeswoman Brandy Burke confirmed. As such, some popular campgrounds in Glacier...

Flathead Beacon

County Approves Creation of New Zoning District Near Glacier Park

The Flathead County Commissioners at their July 12 meeting approved the creation of a new zoning district in West Glacier to allow an eight-acre property to be developed outside of limitations put in place by the Canyon Area Land Use Regulatory System (CALURS). The creation of the Parker Zoning District changed the property’s zoning from ‘Middle Canyon’ to ‘R-1 Suburban Residential.’
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Group seeks restraining order to stop camping on Blankenship gravel bar

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Blankenship gravel bar outside Columbia Falls is currently closed due to safety concerns, but that hasn't stopped people from setting up camp. Friends of the Flathead River, a nonprofit advocacy group, appeared before a U.S. District Court judge in Missoula Wednesday for a hearing requesting a temporary restraining order.
MISSOULA, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Judith Basin, Meagher, Pondera, Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 12:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Judith Basin; Meagher; Pondera; Teton The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pondera County in north central Montana North central Meagher County in central Montana Northwestern Judith Basin County in central Montana Eastern Teton County in north central Montana Chouteau County in north central Montana Cascade County in central Montana * Until 115 PM MDT. * At 1213 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Choteau to 14 miles north of White Sulphur Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Great Falls, Conrad, Choteau, Fort Benton, Stanford, Fairfield, Belt, Dutton, Geraldine, Fort Shaw, Brady, The Knees, Highwood, Black Eagle, Geyser, Fort Shaw, Power, Carter, Neihart and Floweree. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
Glacier County, MT
Montana Lifestyle
Montana Business
Hungry Horse News

The Blotter: Black bear eating trash

Nine juveniles were spotted in the bushes on Highway 2 shooting water guns at oncoming vehicles. A man was confronted by two males and harassed in Pinewood Park. Columbia Falls Police were able to recover a stolen black purse in a theft that occurred earlier in the week. A party complained that Glacier Lanes Bowling Alley had the doors open and were playing music very loudly into the evening and had to “go to a friend’s house to sleep.”
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Carbon, Chouteau, Fergus, Garfield, Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 12:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Carbon; Chouteau; Fergus; Garfield; Golden Valley; Hill; Judith Basin; Liberty; Musselshell; Petroleum; Phillips; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Toole; Valley; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 469 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLAINE CARBON CHOUTEAU FERGUS GARFIELD GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JUDITH BASIN LIBERTY MUSSELSHELL PETROLEUM PHILLIPS STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TOOLE VALLEY WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

New DPHHS survey shows problems at healthcare facilities span beyond Montana State Hospital

A new survey released by the Department of Public Health and Human Services shows the state’s psychiatric hospital is not the only state-run health facility dealing with staff, culture and management challenges. While the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs has been in the news for its failure to prevent patient deaths, resulting in a […] The post New DPHHS survey shows problems at healthcare facilities span beyond Montana State Hospital appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Hungry Horse News

City prevails in case challenging apartment rebuild

Flathead County District Court Judge Robert Allison recently ruled a property owner can rebuild nine apartments that were destroyed in a fire in August of 2020. Neighbors Inge and Mark Cahill, Kerin Gayner, William and Nanette Reed and Irving Erickson challenged a city board of adjustment decision that allowed the owner of the Swiss Apartments to rebuild nine units on the Fourth Avenue corner lot.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
St. Mary
Hungry Horse News

Jerry Albert Munson

Jerry Albert Munson, 91, of Columbia Falls, passed away Dec. 1, 2021. Jerry was born Nov. 4, 1930 to Joseph Munson and Edith Martin Munson in Baker. Jerry grew up in Saco, graduating in 1948. Jerry attended Carroll College in Helena, later enlisting in the U.S. Army, serving as a...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Dead cows caused trail closures in Cut Bank. Avalanche Lake Trail reopens. Trail status pages back online

Hungry Horse News Dead cows caused the Pitamakan Pass Trail in Glacier National Park’s Cut Bank Valley to close for weeks this spring and early summer. Bears and other scavengers had been feeding on dead cows that perished over the winter months, park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman confirmed recently. Most of the trails reopened over the weekend, though a section of the Dawson Pass Trail was closed due to bear activity. The cows and calves, about a dozen total, wandered into the park last fall and winter from the neighboring Blackfeet Reservation and couldn’t get out due to deep snow. They didn’t survive the winter. Ranchers...
CUT BANK, MT
montanarightnow.com

Agencies serve federal search warrant at residence on Blackfeet Reservation Wednesday

BROWNING, Mont. - Multiple agencies served a federal search warrant on a residence in relation to illegal narcotics Wednesday. Blackfeet Law Enforcement report their Drug Investigation Unit obtained the Federal Search Warrant following an investigation in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
BROWNING, MT
#Camping#Many Glacier#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Avalanche Creek#Cut Bank#Two Medicine Campgrounds#Rising Sun
Hungry Horse News

Healthcare for all

You can visit a dentist. A doctor. A psychiatrist and now, a pharmacist in two valley locations. It also doesn’t turn away anyone based on their ability to pay. Since parting ways with Flathead County a year ago, the nonprofit Greater Valley Health is seeing exponential growth, CEO Mary Sterhan said last week.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Parts of West Side Hungry Horse Reservoir Road are closed due to water damage, slumping

Approximately 10 miles of road is closed along the west shore of Hungry Horse Reservoir due to unstable terrain causing rockslides and a slump. The Flathead Forest on Wednesday closed Forest Service Road No. 895 between mile markers 39.7 and 29.7. According to forest officials, last week’s warming temperatures, snowmelt and heavy rainfall created a rockslide that closed the road between mile markers 29.7 and 33.4. An additional failure emerged this week at a slump near Wheeler Creek, which increases the road closure to the south by another 6 miles. The following areas are closed to motorized vehicles until the road is repaired. All areas in the closure will still be accessible by bicycle (non-electric) or by walking in. • Graves Creek Campground • Handkerchief Lake Campground • FS Road 897 - Handkerchief/Graves Creek • FS Road 895E - Forest Creek / Margaret Lake Trail 410 • FS Road 895F - Wheeler Creek People are advised to use caution when entering this area as repair work will be underway. For updated information on temporary road restrictions, campgrounds, and spring access on the Flathead National Forest visit www.fs.usda.gov/flathead and Facebook @discovertheflathead.
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls Bookmobile on the road this summer

This summer the Columbia Falls School District is once again sending the Bookmobile throughout the school district to offer free books and food for kids. The Bookmobile runs through the first week of August. This program is a literacy project to encourage reading among students and their families throughout the school district during the summer months. Many research studies show a decline in reading scores among children who don’t read during the summer. This year’s Bookmobile is generously sponsored by the school district and the Whitefish Community Foundation.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Sun Road won't be open over Logan Pass by July 4 weekend. Meanwhile tickets are selling out in a couple of minutes

Glacier National Park has announced that the Going-to-the-Sun Road will not be fully open by the July 4 holiday, though plows have made it to Logan Pass. The park made the announcement on social media Friday. The plowing effort this spring has been beset by heavy rain and snow. The last storm dumped more than two feet of snow in the higher terrain. That wave of storms also dumped more than 6 inches of rain on the west side of the Glacier in a 10-day period. Crews had to plow through avalanches slides to get back to where they were before the...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

Thale Ileen Chubb Balding

Born in Wolf Point Montana, November 14th, 1935, she went to the Lord on June 30th 2022 at the age of 86. Thale moved with her parents, Howard and Gertrude Chubb to property they purchased in 1936 from Stoltze Lumber Company. She attended Columbia Falls Schools and graduated in 1954. She married Samuel Deardurff in 1954, they had three sons, Michael, Daniel and Timothy. They lived in Montana and California, Camp Pendleton where Sam was in the Marines, they later divorced.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Concerned about subdivision

As former Mayor of Columbia Falls and Flathead County Commissioner, I was shocked to become aware of a proposed high density subdivision to be located on the corner of River Road and Highway 2, (Just east of the bridge). It is being proposed, with the support of our City Planning Director, by the same developer  James Barnett, Flathead Mountain River LLC that proposed the Big Mountain Road debacle that was turned down by the City Council of Whitefish. Trying to keep this brief, he is proposing 455 units on 49 acres, 45 feet in height. There are so many issues and problems associated...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Opinion: Mud and Moths

So I did a hike last weekend with the boy deep into Glacier’s backcountry. Just getting a permit is a bit of a workout if you don’t have a Sun Road reso. I found a parking spot in West Glacier, then road a bike to the permit center. Fortunately, I was pretty much able to get the spots I wanted. Deep snows are helping, because people can’t make trips yet over mountain passes, so there’s not as many through hikers. The trails are also mud and in some places, flooded entirely. That doesn’t stop most folks, but I suspect some are turning...
WEST GLACIER, MT
Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls grad now heads up Whitefish affordable housing planning

By HEIDI DESCH For the Hungry Horse News Marissa Getts believes that land use planning is a deeply human endeavor. When it comes to dealing with policies of planning, she’s quick to look at the impacts on the people living on the land. And having watched the rapid changes in the Flathead Valley in the last few years she’s keenly aware of the repercussions of growth. “People went through this collective trauma,” she said of dealing with the growth. “People are watching the change happen and worrying about whether they will have a place here and some have already had to move out of...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.

