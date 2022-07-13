ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘I Don’t See Why Anything Would Change’ - Chelsea’s Reece James Talks About His Future Amid Contract Talks

By Callum Baker-Ellis
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 4 days ago

Chelsea fullback Reece James has spoken about how he is feeling at Chelsea as talks about a new contract heat up.

This week, reports have been emerging that Chelsea are willing to offer Reece James a new contract.

Earlier this transfer window, the England international was surprisingly linked with a move to European giants Real Madrid.

Those rumours were quickly shot down by local journalists but it could've promoted the Blues to tie down one of their biggest assets.

The 22-year-olds contract doesn't run out until the summer of 2025 but it wouldn't be a surprise if Todd Boehly offered him an improved deal to ward off potential suitors in the future.

Speaking to BBC Sport, as cited by Blue_Footy , the Chelsea right-back talked about how he is enjoying his time at Stamford Bridge amid rumors of him signing a new deal.

"I grew up as a Chelsea fan and you know, I've made my name playing for Chelsea, the club I support as a boy.

"I don't see why anything would change. I play for Chelsea now and, and yeah, I'm enjoying it."

Hopefully this is good news for Chelsea and it means that James is more than happy to continue his very successful career at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future.

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

