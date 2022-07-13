ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea Officially Announce Signing Raheem Sterling From Manchester City

By Melissa Edwards
 4 days ago

Chelsea have announced their first recruitment of the transfer window, Raheem Sterling, for a disclosed fee of up to £50m including potential add-ons.

The England international makes up Todd Boehly's first male signing since taking over the club from oligarch Roman Abramovich at the start of the year.

Sterling celebrating for Man City.

IMAGO / PA Images

The winger was Thomas Tuchel's number one target of the summer, and with the deal for Raphinha falling through, his addition comes at the perfect time for Blue supporters.

With pre-season already in action over in the US, Sterling managed to meet up with the squad earlier in the week, before the announcement of his switch was made by the club.

The 27-year-old tallied 26 goals and assists in 47 appearances across all competitions last season, which would put him in the top three of Chelsea attackers in terms of total output.

Sterling took to social media Wednesday morning to thank everybody involved with the Citizens over the years, showing that his exit wasn't an easy decision to make.

He said: "I am thankful for the ups and the downs. As it's the downs that have at times tested my strength and resolve and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself.

"I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old, today, I leave as a man."

