Mishael Powell News

Armando Bacot is about to be a college senior, but he apparently swears like an actual senior citizen. Top high school prospect GG Jackson caused a bit of a firestorm this week by decommitting from North Carolina. Jackson, the No. 1-ranked recruit in the class of 2023, becomes the first player in two decades to decommit from the Tar Heels. JR Smith was the last one, and he did so in 2003 to turn pro. No player has ever decommitted from UNC to play college ball elsewhere.
USC and UCLA are headed to the Big Ten in 2024, but Colorado athletic director Rick George apparently does not think it will be a big loss for the Pac-12. The Pac-12’s future has rightfully been in question after the two schools announced their departure. Rumors circulating that some of the conference’s teams could leave for the Big 12 or a non-power five conference.
The Green Bay Packers have arguably the best secondary in the league heading into 2022. They are led by maybe the best trio of cornerbacks in the league in All-Pro Jaire Alexander, standout Rasul Douglas (led team in interceptions last season with five), and talented NFL sophomore Eric Stokes (led all rookies with 13 passees defensed last season). Green Bay's defense also has an elite safety pairing Adrian Amos (career-high 93 tackles last season) and Darnell Savage (started each of his 46 career games). What makes this defensive backfield even scarier is their position coach. defensive backs coach Jerry Gray is a former four-time Pro Bowl safety and has coached defense in both college and the NFL for the last 26 years. His experience makes this unit even scarier.
A change of scenery appeared to be what right handed pitcher Austin Voth needed. Voth was designated for assignment after four-plus seasons with the Washington Nationals. Ultimately he was waived and claimed by the Baltimore Orioles. Since joining the Orioles on June 7, Voth’s career has taken a turn for...
It has been quite the year for the Bowles family in 2022. Todd Bowles replaced Bruce Arians as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. And now Troy Bowles, the elder Bowles’ son, has committed to play football at Georgia. The younger Bowles announced his verbal...
Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto is headed to his second straight MLB All-Star game next week. He also will compete in the Home Run Derby a year after setting a record for longest Derby home run. Yet, before Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves, the 23-year old was answering questions about his contract talks with the Nationals.
It is time for Joe Douglas to make a commitment to Zach Wilson. A commitment of protecting him. The second-year quarterback was the third most sacked signal caller in the NFL last season (44 sacks), he came up hobbling two other times and missed the better part of four games with a knee injury.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound outfielder was listed No. 1 on MLB.com's prospect rankings. He helped lead Wesleyan to the Georgia Class A state title and was named Gatorade's Georgia High School Player of the Year. "Druw is taller and leaner than his dad was as a teenager, but he has similar...
There are many reasons why the Green Bay Packers have been such an elite team in the NFL over head coach Matt LaFleur's first three seasons (41 total wins). Yes, they have arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time in Aaron Rodgers. Yes, they have what appears to be an elite defense. Yes, they have a winning culture and great fanbase. But perhaps the best reason why the team and it's position groups are so successful is because of one word. Versatility.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones, sons of All-Stars Matt and Andruw, were taken by Baltimore and Arizona with the first two picks in baseball’s amateur draft on Sunday night. Holliday, whose father is a former batting champion, was chosen by Baltimore over Jones in somewhat of a surprise. “A tough decision,” Orioles general manager Mike Elias said. “I would liken it to deciding what to order at a five-star restaurant.” Texas used the third pick on Kumar Rocker, a 6-foot-5 right-hander who failed to sign with the New York Mets after being selected 10th overall last year. Rocker will be reunited with Rangers minor league pitcher Jack Leiter, his teammate on Vanderbilt’s 2019 NCAA baseball championship team. Texas chose Leiter with the No. 2 pick last year.
