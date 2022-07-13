ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is a shelf cloud? Sunday marks start of dry stretch

By Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard
 4 days ago
Tuesday evening marked the highest recorded rainfall at MSP Airport since Memorial Day, with 0.38 inches falling during the burst.

It brought with it a spectacular shelf cloud, which led to many a dramatic picture and video over the metro area.

In today's forecast, Sven explains how shelf clouds form, and also looks ahead to the next storm chances Thursday and Friday, followed by a heatwave that gets underway Sunday.

