Queen + Adam Lambert Perform “Nessun Dorma” at Italy Show

By Lauren Surbey
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MiNyy_0geNMFf900

An unlikely performance took place recently in Bologna, Italy. During the Queen + Adam Lambert concert, Lambert surprised the crowd with a rendition of the operatic track “Nessun Dorma.”

Lambert’s jaw-dropping performance of the famous Italian aria was impromptu, as he pleasantly surprised fans with the opera. A multitude of fans later tweeted about Lambert’s performance, calling it “phenomenal.” Also, a fan of the surprise performance was lead Queen guitarist, Brian May, who wrote a statement about the performance on Instagram: “A spontaneous gift to Bologna last night!!! So proud of Adam!!! I can see our dear departed friend Luciano smiling!!”

“Nessun Dorma” is the final act in Puccini’s Turandot, an Italian opera that made its first appearance in 1926. Luciano Pavarotti, a well-known Italian opera singer, popularized the aria in 1990 after performing it at the World Cup. And now, Lambert brought “Nessun Dorma” back to its home country.

July 11 marked the last of Queen + Adam Lambert’s Rhapsody Tour in Italy. They make their way to France on Wednesday to continue their European tour.

Meanwhile, Lambert has been promoting the Rhapsody in London concert film, which will be released on July 24 and will premiere for seven days only.

Photo Credit: Bojan Hohnjec/Miracle Productions LLC

NorthStar
4d ago

He certainly has done well as a runner up on Idol! Probably better off then being stuck on their crazy contractual agreements.

