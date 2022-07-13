How The Black Keys Are Raising Money for Music Education While on Tour

The Ohio-hailing rock duo The Black Keys are continuing to use their platform for good.

The Black Keys—Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney—recently announced that they’ve re-upped their partnership with nonprofit Save The Music and the digital marketing platform Propeller. Together, the musical pair and their partners helped raise thousands of dollars for music education programs in Mississippi. This year, The Black Keys is helping Save The Music reach even more schools and their education programs all across Mississippi.

The rock group is offering prizes to fans who donate and support Save The Music. A donation to the nonprofit through The Black Keys giveaway will give fans a chance to win prizes like VIP soundcheck passes for the band’s upcoming Dropout Boogie Tour. Fans can also win exclusive merch and a trip to party with the band in a dive bar in Houston. Check out the giveaway HERE.

The Black Keys released their eleventh studio album, Dropout Boogie, in May of this year. The band is currently on tour to support the album. Check out tickets HERE and the tour dates below.

Dropout Boogie Tour Dates:

Jul 15 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis Maryland Heights, MO

Jul 16 Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN

Jul 17 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago Tinley Park, IL

Jul 20 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY

Jul 22 Northwell Health Theatre at Jones Beach Wantagh, NY

Jul 23 PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Jul 25 Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD

Jul 27 PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC

Jul 29 Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA

Jul 30 Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Camden, NJ

Aug 24 iTINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL

Aug 25 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL

Aug 27 Ameris Bank Pavilion Alpharetta, GA

Aug 28 Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL

Aug 30 Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC

Sep 1 Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC

Sep 3 Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH

Sep 6 Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON

Sep 7 Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkson, MI

Sep 9 Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Sep 23–24 iHeartRadio Music Festival Las Vegas, NV

Sep 30 Mempho Music Festival Memphis, TN

Oct 2 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

Oct 3 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC

Oct 5 Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountainview, CA

Oct 8 The Kia Forum Inglewood, CA

Oct 9 Ohana Encore Dana Point, CA

Oct 10 Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ

Oct 13 Walmart AMP Rogers, AR

Oct 15 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Houston, TX

Oct 17 Moody Center Austin, TX

Oct 18 Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX

Photo Credit: Jim Herrington