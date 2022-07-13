ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Man found dead at Gold Creek Foods identified

By Nick Watson
 2 days ago
A Gold Creek Foods employee was found dead Tuesday morning at the Webb Girth Road plant in Gainesville, according to the company. - photo by Scott Rogers

The 70-year-old man found dead at a Gold Creek Foods plant was identified as Pedro Ruiz Orbe, according to Hall County Deputy Coroner Kevin Wetzel.

Wetzel said Orbe’s body was sent to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the autopsy would be performed Wednesday, July 13.

Orbe’s body was found Tuesday at the Webb Girth Road plant.

“A representative from the coroner’s office said the circumstances suggest a sudden medical or cardiac event as the cause of death, but that an autopsy will be needed to confirm (that cause of death),” Gold Creek said in a statement.

The Sheriff’s Office said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
