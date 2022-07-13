ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne teen pleads guilty to second-degree murder

By Hannah Black Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMCK7_0geNKOg600
The Laramie County Governmental Complex.

CHEYENNE – A teenager has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, in Laramie County District Court. He had been accused of shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy last July.

Raymond M. Sanchez, 17, of Cheyenne was originally charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Second-degree murder, which Sanchez ultimately pleaded to on Monday afternoon, involves the killing of another person “purposely and maliciously, but without premeditation,” according to Wyoming statute.

The state plans to argue for 20 to 30 years in prison. Sanchez and his attorney can argue for the mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years, according to a plea agreement. Sanchez may not ask for probation, agrees not to seek a sentence reduction or modification and agrees to waive all rights on appeal.

The plea agreement, however, does not bind Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell at sentencing.

The state, represented by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office, agreed to dismiss a conspiracy charge as part of the plea agreement.

Sanchez is accused of shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy in the early hours in July 5, 2021, at a Cheyenne apartment complex. The boy is identified in court documents as D.B., and he was identified as Daniel Barlow by Sanchez during Monday’s hearing.

Raymond Sanchez’s cousin, Xavier Sanchez of Casper, is accused of working with Raymond to kill Barlow, and of firing at least one shot at the exterior of Barlow’s apartment building as he fled the scene. Xavier Sanchez, 18 at the time of his alleged crimes, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Information collected by the Cheyenne Police Department points to Barlow’s death having been the result of a gang-related conflict, or at least a conflict between families.

The cousins entered not-guilty pleas in February.

“Your Honor, I need to change my plea and be the bigger person and do what is right by taking responsibility of the death of Daniel Barlow,” Raymond Sanchez read from a statement following his guilty plea.

He described how, while under the influence of several substances, he and Xavier Sanchez, along with Xavier’s friend, went to Barlow’s apartment building, intending to fight Barlow. When Barlow didn’t come outside, Raymond told Xavier’s friend to knock on Barlow’s door while Raymond and Xavier waited outside the doorway.

When Barlow opened the door, he apparently recognized Raymond, who fired one shot at the door as Barlow slammed it shut. The bullet went through the door and struck Barlow, who died from the injury.

Raymond and Xavier Sanchez, along with Xavier’s friend, then fled the scene.

“I hope you all find room in your heart to forgive me,” Raymond said at the end of his statement to the court Monday.

The 17-year-old has been in custody since July 10, 2021.

Judge Campbell set Raymond Sanchez’s sentencing for Oct. 3. His bond remained set at $100,000 cash.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie County, WY
Crime & Safety
City
Casper, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
County
Laramie County, WY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sentencing#Second Degree Murder#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
135
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy