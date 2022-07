The 2022 WNBA trade deadline has come and gone, and there wasn't much action on Friday despite several players being included in rumors leading up to the 8 p.m. ET deadline. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Bria Hartley and Allisha Gray were among the players that could have been moved, but their respective teams opted to keep them for the remainder of the season despite executing any blockbuster deals.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO