Georgia is widely considered a top five team going into the 2021, if not the consensus No. 3 team behind Alabama and Ohio State. The Bulldogs sit in the No. 3 spot for Athlon Sports and when the publication recently released its bowl projections, it had Kirby Smart's seventh team returning to the College Football Playoff. Athlon predicts that the Bulldogs will make their sixth consecutive New Year's Six Bowl and play Ohio State in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl as the No. 1 overall seed.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO