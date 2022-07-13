ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mana Monitoring Named as Finalist in U.S. Department of Energy's American-Made Solar Prize

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInnovative "virtual power plant" technology supports decentralized electric grid of the future. The American-Made Solar Prize, a multimillion-dollar competition funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and administered by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), has selected Mana Monitoring as a finalist in the Solar Prize Round 5 Hardware Track....

www.benzinga.com

ENERGY INDUSTRY

Community Policy