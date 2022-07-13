ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

What the heck happened to the Gap?

By Nathaniel Meyersohn
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 1969, real estate investor Don Fisher opened a store in San Francisco aimed at teens and college kids, offering Levi's blue jeans alongside records and...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Still Smiling: Denim’s Decades-Long Connection to the Smiley Face

Click here to read the full article. One of the first examples of Smiley—the universally-loved symbol of happiness—appearing on denim was with Levi’s, which used Smiley patches in the early ’70s. “It was one of my father, Franklin’s, first licenses,” said Nicolas Loufrani, CEO of The Smiley Company. As an iconic global brand, Levi’s set the stage for other brands throughout the decades to use Smiley in new ways, he said. Smiley has been entrenched in the denim world ever since with partnerships including Bershka, H&M and Pull & Bear. “I believe denim brands love working with Smiley because innovation is at...
APPAREL
CNN

Nobody likes self-checkout. Here’s why it’s everywhere

New York CNN Business — “Unexpected item in the bagging area.”. If you’ve encountered these irritating alerts at the self-checkout machine, you’re not alone. According to a survey last year of 1,000 shoppers, 67% said they’d experienced a failure at the self-checkout lane. Errors at the kiosks are so common that they have even spawned dozens of memes and TikTok videos.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Levi
Person
Mickey Drexler
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Walmart, Target Pull These Controversial Products from Shelves

A petition has been collecting signatures for over a year to have a certain product pulled from retailers’ shelves. According to Change.org, close to 115,000 signatures have been collected, which pales in comparison to the amount of money the company spends on advertising. This is not the first time...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Same Store Sales#Americans#The Academy Awards#Mcdonald#The Gap Inc#The New York Times#Old Navy
TheStreet

Amazon Delivers Some Bad News for the Economy

For several decades, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report operated on a model of unfettered growth. Since coming onto the scene in 1994, the e-commerce giant has continued expanding to not only push out many independent retailers but singlehandedly take up 45% of the American e-commerce market. Periods of...
BUSINESS
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling A "Stunning" Console Table That Customers Are "So Tempted" To Buy

Click here to read the full article. Costco is our favorite place to buy dessert (hello, chocolate cheesecakes!). It’s also the best place to get great deals on beauty, like during Costco’s Cetaphil sale that runs through July 24. But don’t let yourself get too dazzled by the Costco bakery and beauty sections, or you’ll miss out on some of the best deals in the store: furniture. Costco is known for having great deals on sofas and sectionals, but the latest furniture item that’s caught our eye is one of the best finds yet. View this post on Instagram A...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
whowhatwear

The Anti-Trend Sandals Every Insider Is Wearing This Summer

For summer, we’re seeing major shoe trends from bold shades to fisherman sandals to edgy knee-high boots like the Balenciaga Cagoles on the rise. Time will tell how long these trends remain cool in fashion, but if you’re interested in investing in anti-trend shoes that you can bet on being stylish for years and years to come, look to minimalistic sandals. A style all the fashion people are wearing this summer, strappy sandals are minimalistic, sleek, and cool—all while being on-trend without overly trendy.
APPAREL
shefinds

There’s A Shortage Of One Essential Item Across Stores–But Costco Has Them!

There have been a number of shortages on essential products across the country over the past few years. Back at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was toilet paper; a few months ago, it was baby formula; now, a tampon shortage is upon us. Luckily, though, Costco has pulled through with their bulk items just when we needed them most. It turns out this beloved warehouse store is stocked with this feminine hygiene product, and women are rejoicing at the news.
LOS ANGELES, CA
deseret.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here are some of the best deals

Get your laptops, wallets and online shopping carts ready, because Amazon Prime Day is coming up. Here’s what to know about one of the biggest sales of the year. According to the online retailer’s official site, “Prime Day is Amazon’s annual deal event exclusively for Prime members, featuring epic deals on top brands and small businesses.”
SHOPPING
NBC News

Prime Day 2022 bestsellers: The most purchased deals

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. With the thousands of deals that made up...
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

17 of the Most Discounted Prime Day Deals — 70% Off or More

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If we had to give out some advice for shoppers on Prime Day, it would be to remember that it’s not over ’til it’s over. Even if you’ve already placed an order or two, you can always place more — especially with fast, free shipping on Prime. When you find amazing deals for 70% off or more, it would be silly to let them pass you by!
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Target Shoppers Love This $15 Lululemon Bag Dupe That Carries All Your Essentials ‘Hands-Free’

Click here to read the full article. Belt bags are back in style, and we swear they’re anything but embarrassing nowadays. Whether you call it a fanny pack, crossbody or waist bag, you can’t say “no” to a good 90s trend that makes life incredibly easy. Today, there are many more chic options that even designer brands are taking advantage of, and people other than tourists love to wear them. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian to Sarah Jessica Parker have been spotted wearing this new streetwear fashion must-have. But sometimes luxury goods aren’t always in the budget, so we’ve found a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy