(The Center Square) – A Colorado think tank says taxpayers need "immediate relief" from skyrocketing inflation in the form of a state income tax reduction. The Independence Institute, a free-market think tank, said Friday that voters should pass Initiative 31 in November, which proposes cutting the state's income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.4%. The call comes as inflation reached 9.1% nationwide in June, up from 8.6% in May.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO