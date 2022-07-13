ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Four-star cornerback Malik Muhammad sets commitment date

By Joey Hickey
 4 days ago
Four-star cornerback Malik Muhammad is set to make a college decision in the very near future.

On Tuesday evening, Muhammad announced via Twitter he would commit on July 20th.

The versatile defensive back from South Oak Cliff would be a pivotal commitment for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns this year. One recent 247Sports crystal ball prediction for Muhammad is currently in Texas’ favor.

Texas will battle the Texas A&M Aggies and Alabama Crimson Tide for his talents. The Aggies seem to be the primary competition.

Muhammad is the No. 5 cornerback and No. 50 overall player in the On3 consensus rankings. His physicality and athleticism make him one of the more important players that Texas targets this cycle.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

