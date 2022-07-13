Four-star cornerback Malik Muhammad sets commitment date

Four-star cornerback Malik Muhammad is set to make a college decision in the very near future.

On Tuesday evening, Muhammad announced via Twitter he would commit on July 20th.

The versatile defensive back from South Oak Cliff would be a pivotal commitment for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns this year. One recent 247Sports crystal ball prediction for Muhammad is currently in Texas’ favor.

Texas will battle the Texas A&M Aggies and Alabama Crimson Tide for his talents. The Aggies seem to be the primary competition.

Muhammad is the No. 5 cornerback and No. 50 overall player in the On3 consensus rankings. His physicality and athleticism make him one of the more important players that Texas targets this cycle.

