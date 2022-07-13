ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

College Football News predicts which games Texas will lose this season

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdsaD_0geMzZbf00

Just like every offseason, there is a substantial amount of hype and expectations surrounding the Texas football program ahead of the 2022 season.

Many are anxious to see the talented new offseason additions via the transfer portal finally take the field for the Longhorns. Quinn Ewers, Isaiah Neyor, and Jahleel Billingsley among others have provided Texas fans with hope that this season will be much better than the 5-7 campaign a year ago.

Second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian also made a few key hires this offseason by bringing in Brennan Marion, Tashard Choice and Gary Patterson. The culture of the program certainly appears to be heading in the right direction.

With so many new faces at other programs across the Big 12 Conference, it seems as if this year the conference title is up for grabs. Oklahoma, TCU and Texas Tech will have first-year head coaches, while more than half the teams in the Big 12 will be fielding a new face at quarterback.

College Football News recently predicted Texas to finish tied for second in the conference rankings at the conclusion of the 2022 season, but lose the tiebreaker to Oklahoma State, therefore do not receive a berth to the Big 12 Championship game.

Here are the four games that CFN believes Texas will lose this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AkybH_0geMzZbf00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02joMT_0geMzZbf00
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQe3Y_0geMzZbf00
Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DurVK_0geMzZbf00
John E. Moore III/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCeQw_0geMzZbf00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DkbBo_0geMzZbf00
Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySZ9u_0geMzZbf00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FQkPH_0geMzZbf00
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JtKDh_0geMzZbf00
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q36hZ_0geMzZbf00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JlhWv_0geMzZbf00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbqEZ_0geMzZbf00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
The Spun

Tony Romo Predicts Steelers Starting Quarterback: Fans React

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles heading into the 2022 NFL season. As it stands right now, former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky holds the No. 1 spot on the depth chart over No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett and returning backup Mason Rudolph. But with training camp and preseason still ahead, that could easily change before Week 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Texas football legend says Arch Manning will redshirt 2023 season

Texas football legend Vince Young believes Arch Manning will redshirt his freshman season. With Arch Manning slated to join the Texas football program in January, Longhorns legendary quarterback Vince Young expects for the five-star quarterback to redshirt his freshman season. Young appeared on ESPN’s First Take on Thursday morning to...
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

SEC Football: Auburn might go winless in the SEC

Predictions of a horrible season for the Auburn Tigers abound, and not just from Alabama football fans. Even the Tigers’ fan site, Auburn Wire is predicting a six-win season. That six-win threshold is pretty consistent with national media including Athlon and College Football News. Six wins are not likely...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Patterson
Person
Brennan Marion
ClutchPoints

Crimson Tide: 2 reasons why Alabama’s 2022 college football recruiting class is the best

If there’s any coach in the country that’s well versed in the art of building a number one recruiting class, it’s Nick Saban with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Time and time again he just pops up with another excellent class like the Empire from Star Wars showing up over Endor with another Death Star. Well, I hate to be the one to break it to you, but he just might have done it all over again.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#American Football#College Football News#The Big 12 Conference#Tcu#Cfn
On3.com

4-star TJ Power zeroed in on 5 schools before blue blood offers

TJ Power, a 6-foot-8 versatile forward out of Shrewsbury (Mass.) Worcester Academy has evolved from a high-major recruit, to an elite blue-blood prospect, in just a matter of a few days. After his jaw dropping performance last weekend in Kansas City for the EYBL live period, Power scored offers from...
BASKETBALL
On3.com

ESPN insider: Mike Gundy has issue with Texas, Oklahoma, SEC leaks

Mike Gundy has an issue with Texas and Oklahoma perhaps leaking some sensitive Big 12 information and giving it to the SEC. According to Heather Dinich of ESPN, the Oklahoma State coach has mentioned the idea that the two programs could be untrustworthy due to their future affiliations. Evidently, he believes new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark may want to think about disallowing them to participate in the conference’s meetings.
STILLWATER, OK
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield’s ex-coach sounds off on QB amid ‘immature’ narrative

On the heels of his recent trade to the Carolina Panthers, Baker Mayfield’s former coach speaks out on the quarterback. Freddie Kitchens, who was at one time Mayfield’s head coach during his time with the Cleveland Browns, recently spoke about the quarterback. During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Kitchens spoke about Mayfield’s passion for the game of football. He said “I would say that [his passion is] an attribute that he has. It’s not necessarily a detriment.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

College Football's Biggest Trap Games for Playoff Contenders in 2022

Unexpected results, upsets and trap games are a staple of every college football season. No team's path to a playoff trip, conference title or bowl berth will go smooth or according to plan. Don't expect that to change in 2022 either, as all of the top contenders - Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, Texas A&M, Michigan, Notre Dame and Utah - each have tricky matchups to navigate on the road and in terms of timing. A "trap game" doesn't mean the favorite will lose that game, but by our definition, the timing or location makes these contests tougher than some may expect.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Huskies Report

Best Virginia Loses a Player, Looking for a Last-Minute Replacement

Best Virginia will hold its exhibition game this Saturday at 6 p.m. against West Virginia Tech ahead of the opening round of The Basketball Tournament which begins next week. Unfortunately, Best Virginia has an incomplete roster at the moment as former Ohio State Buckeye, Kaleb Wesson, is not going to be able to play for reasons that are unknown. The Final Fourcast tweeted out the news last night and it appears they've already got a player in mind - Gabe Osabuohien.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

UNC basketball star Armando Bacot sends cryptic tweet after GG Jackson decommits from Tar Heels

North Carolina basketball lost its commitment from top-ranked 2023 prospect GG Jackson Thursday in a move that marked the first time since 2003 that a recruit decommitted from the Tar Heels' program. Jackson is now trending to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 247Sports Crystal Ball after his decision to no longer take his talents to Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy