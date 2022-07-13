NBA Analyst Predicts What Kevin Durant's Potential Return To The Warriors Could Look Like: "He’s Sitting Back In His Palatial Estate And He’s Looking Up At 4 Finals MVP Trophies And 4 Championship Rings."

Scoring 60 or more points in an NBA game is no easy task. It has only been done by 32 different players in the NBA’s 75-year history. The fact that these players were able to score 60 points in a game is special. The way that each player was able to achieve the feat makes it shine brighter. Some were able to dominate the game in the paint with putbacks, layups, and dunks. Others were able to establish their jumper and take over from the mid-range and perimeter.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO