Colorado Springs, CO

KOAA Survey: Favorite rodeo event

By News5 Staff
 4 days ago
News5 would like to know what your favorite rodeo event is.

Results:
60% Bull Riding
23% Barrell Racing
13% Team Roping
4% Steer Wrestling

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo begins tonight in Colorado Springs. The event will run from July 13-16 at the Norris Penrose Events Center.

Many fun events will happen throughout the rodeo, and will feature some of the best rodeo riders in the world.

The events begin each day at 6:45 p.m. with a matinee on July 16 beginning at 12:15 p.m.

