Fall in love with this immaculate original owner Pulte Sweetgrass ranch in a desirable location in Nexton's Brighton Park Village! Upon entering you'll find laminate flooring & plantation shutters throughout as well as craftsman style trim! At the front of the home are two secondary bedrooms - one with en-suite bath w/ quartz countertops! The flex room across the hall can be used as DR study etc. Proceed down the hall to the open concept plan perfect for entertaining - gourmet kitchen w/ quartz countertops spacious island gas cooktop wall oven & microwave SS KitchenAid appliances that convey. Notice the soft close cabinets with pull out shelves & a Lazy Susan! An eating area great room & sunroom complete the open concept area. The large master retreat features a spacious ensuite bath w/ double vanties linen closet large tiled shower w/ bench & grab bars. The master closest has laundry shoot to laundry room! All rooms have ceiling fans except the flex room which is wired for a fan! The 20x24 detached garage has been sheetrocked & painted/trimwork (not standard on detached garages) Patios on either side of the back door complete with gas line & hose bibb ready to be connected to gas grill! So you can enjoy grilling out in completely fenced back. Another nice feature of this location is the greenspace/parks maintained by the HOA in front & behind the house! 4 yrs remain on the builders warranty that transfers to buyer. In Nexton you buy more than a home - rather a lifestyle. Amenities are the name of the game - the Great Lawn area/pond Hammock & Encore Parks playgrounds dog parks and a lap pool are all at your fingertips! Just a short bike or golf cart ride to Midtown amenities available to residents of BPV - resort style pool exercise/yoga rooms permanent shuffleboard & corn hole throwing areas walking trails clubhouse & playground. Hop back on the trail to ride to all the shops/restaurants/doctors Nexton Sq has to offer as well as Downtown Nexton that will provide more office space residential dining & retail - thus a live/work/play community! Super convenient to 26! Don't miss this one!

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO