Wednesday storms cause flooding in many Charlotte-area counties
CHARLOTTE — A line of thunderstorms in the Charlotte region prompted flash flood warnings Wednesday evening.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Mecklenburg counties until 9:30 p.m.
Several viewers shared video with Channel 9 showing creeks overflowing in the Mint Hill area.
The storms have been pushing through the area through the evening. A few of them could turn severe. Heavy downpours, damaging winds and frequent lightning are the main threats we’ll have.
(WATCH BELOW: Wednesday night’s forecast with Meteorologist John Ahrens)
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 3