Charlotte, NC

Wednesday storms cause flooding in many Charlotte-area counties

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A line of thunderstorms in the Charlotte region prompted flash flood warnings Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Mecklenburg counties until 9:30 p.m.

Several viewers shared video with Channel 9 showing creeks overflowing in the Mint Hill area.

The storms have been pushing through the area through the evening. A few of them could turn severe. Heavy downpours, damaging winds and frequent lightning are the main threats we’ll have.

(WATCH BELOW: Wednesday night’s forecast with Meteorologist John Ahrens)

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

