Wednesday storms cause flooding in many Charlotte-area counties

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — The entire town of Blowing Rock is without water because of a water main break, according to the town’s mayor. Mayor Charlie Sellers said the town doesn’t have water because of a break that happened around 3 a.m. Monday. It’s affecting 4,000 to 5,000 people, he said, and crews are still trying to find the source. They hope more daylight on Monday will help them identify the break, he said.

BLOWING ROCK, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO