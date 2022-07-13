ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Corn rallies on U.S. weather concerns; soybeans, wheat also rise

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose 2.9% on Wednesday, supported by concerns that hot and dry weather in the U.S. Midwest could cut into harvest yields, traders said. Wheat and soybean futures also were strong, rebounding from sharp declines after the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly World...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat hits 5-month low; corn, soy firm on U.S. weather outlook

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures tumbled to a five-month low on Friday, with hopes for a pick-up in exports from war-torn Ukraine threatening the recent gains made in demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Corn futures firmed again, their seventh gain in the last...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Drought slashes U.S. cotton outlook

Amid drought in the U.S. West, growers will abandon three of every 10 acres of cotton they planted this spring, estimated the Agriculture Department. In its monthly WASDE report, the USDA projected a cotton crop of 15.5 million bales, down 1 million bales from its projection in early June and well below the 10-year average of 16.8 million bales.
TEXAS STATE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures hit lowest since February; corn, soy also weak

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures tumbled to a five-month low on Friday, with hopes for a pick-up in exports from war-torn Ukraine threatening the recent gains made in demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Corn futures weakened after posting gains in six of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Planting of summer crops ramps up in India as monsoon revives

MUMBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Ample monsoon rain in the first half of July accelerated planting of main summer-sown crops such as soybean, cotton and pulses in India, although rice planting is still lagging behind due to scant rainfall in northern states. Farmers planted summer-sown crops on 59.2 million hectares,...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Soybeans#U S Agriculture#Agriculture Department#Pvs Paris#Plains#The Ag Belt#Chicago Board Of Trade#Cbot September
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up 1.6%, prices recover from 5-month low; corn eases

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose 1.6% on Monday, with the market rising for the first time in six sessions and recovering from its lowest in more than five months, although hopes for a pick-up in Ukrainian exports limited gains. Corn slid after gaining on Friday on...
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad

On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, July 15, 2022

Wheat was higher in overnight trading after some good demand news, while corn and soybeans rose due to hot weather in the central U.S. Exporters reported wheat sales of 1.02 million metric tons in the week that ended on July 7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report on Thursday.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

Biologicals for drought-stressed crops and nutrient efficiency

The biologicals space continues to develop and one key area that companies like Corteva are trying to refine is the lifespan of products in the marketplace. Ryan Ridder, U.S. product manager for biologicals and fungicides at Corteva, says that even with continual shifts in the space, products with the right mode of action can work better for the farmer in herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and more.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports down 35.4% so far in 2022/23 season -ministry

KYIV, July 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports in the first seven days of July, the first month of the new 2022/23 season, were down 35.4% year on year at 598,000 tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. Grain exports for the 2021/22 season ending June 30 rose 8.5% to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Asian wheat millers eye deals as global prices ease

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Asian wheat buyers are in the market looking to book Black Sea and European cargoes with the decline in prices this week attracting millers. "We are expecting some business to resume as Chicago futures as well European prices have declined," said one Singapore-based trader who sells wheat to flour millers in Southeast Asia. "Most millers are covered until August, they will be looking for September shipments."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China Q2 pork output at highest in years after herd recovery

(Adds more details, chart) July 15 (Reuters) - China's second-quarter pork output climbed to 13.78 million tonnes, according to calculations based on official data released on Friday, the highest level for the period since at least 2015. The surge came after farmers increased sow numbers in 2020 and 2021 after...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 3-4 cents, soy steady-up 1 cent, wheat down 2-4 cents

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Wheat heads lower for a fifth straight session on technical selling and optimism about a deal to resume Black Sea exports from war-torn Ukraine, raising the prospect of strong competition on the export market. * Ukraine is hurrying to clinch a deal with Russia, Turkey and the United Nations next week to export grain via its Black Sea ports, a senior Ukrainian official source said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures last traded down 3-1/2 cents at $7.91-1/2 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last down 4-3/4 cents at $8.44, and MGEX September spring wheat was last down 3/4 cent at $9.09-3/4. CORN - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures head higher on worries about stressful weather in portions of the Midwest as the U.S. crop approaches its key pollination phase of growth. Traders monitoring talks about Black Sea grain exports from war-torn Ukraine. * The USDA confirmed private sales of 133,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to China for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year that begins Sept. 1, 2022. * CBOT September corn futures last traded up 3-1/2 cents at $6.08-1/2 a bushel. New-crop December corn was last up 4-1/4 cents at $6.05-1/4. SOYBEANS - Steady to up 1 cent per bushel * Soybeans flat to firmer in rangebound trade, seeking direction. Worries about sluggish U.S. soy export demand offset spillover support from higher vegetable oil markets. * CBOT August soybeans last traded up 1-1/2 cents at $14.73-1/4 per bushel, and new-crop November soybeans were last unchanged at $13.41. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat falls to five-month low

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures fell 2.3% to their lowest since Feb. 11 on Friday, with improving prospects for a resumption in Black Sea exports from Ukraine weighing on prices for the second day in a row. * For the week, the most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract dropped 12.9%, its biggest weekly decline since March 2011. * K.C. hard red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat futures also posted sharp losses, with K.C. wheat hitting its lowest since Feb. 17. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures settled down 18-1/4 cents at $7.76-3/4 a bushel, while K.C. September hard red winter wheat shed 9-1/2 cents to $8.39-1/4 and MGEX September spring wheat was 3-3/4 cents lower at $9.06-3/4. * For the week, MGEX spring wheat lost 8.6% and K.C. hard red winter wheat lost 11.2%. * Ukraine is hurrying to clinch a deal with Russia, Turkey and the United Nations next week to export grain via its Black Sea ports, a senior Ukrainian official source said on Friday. * Import groups in the Philippines bought a total of 150,000 tonnes of wheat in two separate deals. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Nigeria approves imports of GMO wheat from Argentina's Bioceres - co spokesperson

BUENOS AIRES, July 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria has approved imports of a drought-resistant, genetically modified wheat developed by Argentina's Bioceres, a company spokesperson said on Friday. Australia, New Zealand and Brazil have previously authorized the importation of foods made from Bioceres' HB4 wheat, which is also resistant to the herbicide...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Rhine river shipping in Germany hampered by low water levels

HAMBURG, July 15 (Reuters) - Low water levels after recent dry weather continue to prevent cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded on the Rhine in Germany, traders said on Friday. Shipping on the river is being hampered in Germany south of Duisburg and Cologne, with water levels at the chokepoint...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Russia raises quota for sunflower oil exports

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia has increased the quota for its exports of sunflower oil and sunflower meal, the government said on Sunday, citing sufficient domestic supplies. The country banned exports of sunflower seeds from the end of March until the end of August and imposed an export quota...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Wheat prices rise on export demand; corn, soy also climb

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Friday, boosted by strong export sales with the recent drop in prices leading to a pick-up in demand in the physical market. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.5% to $7.98-3/4 a bushel, as...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Russia says document nearly ready on resuming Ukraine grain exports

July 15 (Reuters) - Russia's proposals on how to resume Ukrainian grain exports were "largely supported" by negotiators at talks this week in Istanbul and an agreement is close, the Russian defence ministry said on Friday. The ministry said that work on what it calls the "Black Sea Initiative" will...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine June farm exports at 2.5 mln, up from 1.7 mln T in May -minister

KYIV, July 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian agriculture exports rose to 2.5 million tonnes in June from about 1.7 million tonnes in May thanks to higher exports from the Danube river ports, Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Friday. Ukraine, a major exporter of grain and vegetable oils, exported up...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy