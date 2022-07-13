ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Blue Jackets sign top NHL free-agent, “Johnny Hockey”

By JOHN WAWROW, STEPHEN WHYNO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Jcy3_0geMj8XB00
1 of 9

A hectic start to the NHL’s free-agency period Wednesday closed with the Columbus Blue Jackets landing the highest-profile player: “Johnny Hockey.”

Johnny Gaudreau cashed in on a career season by signing a $68.25 million, seven-year contract with Columbus in the Blue Jackets’ bid to return to prominence after losing their core of stars — including Artemi Panarin — in free agency two years ago.

Gaudreau’s decision to sign with Columbus came a day after turning down what an eight-year deal to re-sign with Calgary, where he spent his first nine NHL seasons. The Blue Jackets also signed defenseman Erik Gudbranson to a four-year, $16 million contract.

“Johnny Gaudreau is a superstar in the National Hockey League, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome him,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “He is an elite player with great character that makes the players around him better.”

The 28-year-old who played at Boston College finished tied for second in the NHL with a career-best 115 points and 40 goals last season. And so much for the speculation of Gaudreau, who is from New Jersey, heading to a team much closer to home such as the Devils, Philadelphia Flyers or New York Islanders.

Gaudreau’s signing highlighted a busy day in which Claude Giroux looked ahead to a homecoming in Ottawa, the Washington Capitals landed Stanley Cup-winning goalie Darcy Kuemper and the New York Rangers spent big on center Vincent Trocheck, Jaromir Jagr — remember him? — even wondered whether he could get in on the action.

In a message to NHL GMs on Twitter, Jagr wrote that he is a little slow at 50 but has strong hands, before closing his note with “Call me anytime,” followed by a winking emoji.

With all the moves and all the money being thrown around in the opening hours of free agency, it would hard to blame Jagr for joking about the possibility of returning for a 25th NHL season.

The slight, $1 million rise of the NHL salary cap to $82.5 million, coupled with numerous teams dumping or buying out contracts to free up payroll space, led to a rush of action once teams were allowed to begin signing players.

“It was a little bit expected because teams have had time to recover from the COVID pandemic,” said defenseman Ben Chiarot, who signed a $19 million, four-year contract with Detroit. “Players thought it would be better than in past years because teams are operating at a normal clip.”

The Red Wings were among the busier teams in general manager Steve Yzerman’s bid to end a six-year playoff drought. Detroit also signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.125, five-year contract, and forwards David Perron and Dominik Kubalik two two-year deals.

Washington GM Brian MacLellan took particular notice of the Red Wings being one of the teams with cap space that capitalized on it.

“Detroit was really busy,” MacLellan said with a laugh. “It went real quick. I think you add another team and you got 32 teams competing for guys, it’s a competitive environment.”

The Capitals signed Kuemper to a $26.25 million, five-year contract. Kuemper, who had a career-best 37 wins last season, takes over after the Capitals moved on from llya Samsonov by not issuing him a qualifying offer and traded Vitek Vanecek to New Jersey.

Colorado also bid farewell to forward Andre Burakovsky, who signed a $27.5 million contract with the Seattle Kraken. The defending champions did re-sign forward Artturi Lehkonen and defenseman Josh Manson to long-term contracts.

The Carolina Hurricanes completed two trades by first acquiring 2017 Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Brent Burns in a deal with San Jose. Carolina then took advantage of the salary cap-strapped Vegas Golden Knights by acquiring forward Max Pacioretty and defenseman Dylan Coghlan in a trade for future considerations.

The move freed up the final year of Pacioretty’s contract, and the $7 million salary cap hit it represented, from Vegas’ payroll.

With Gaudreau off the market, forward Nazem Kadri and defenseman John Klingberg, were the top players still available through Wednesday evening.

Giroux’s signing in Ottawa was expected: General manager Pierre Dorion joked he couldn’t escape Senators fans asking: “When are you signing Claude?” Giroux, who played his junior hockey across the river from Ottawa in Gatineau, Quebec, signed a $19.5 million, three-year contract.

The 34-year-old Giroux brings veteran leadership to Ottawa’s mix of youngsters. He spent his first 14-plus seasons in Philadelphia, where he served as the Flyers captain, before being traded to Florida in March.

“I wouldn’t sign here if I didn’t think we had a chance to win the Cup,” Giroux said. “I’m not saying we’re going to win the Cup this year, but the plan is to build on it and have baby steps for that.”

Trocheck signed a $39.375 million, seven-year contract with the Rangers following Copp’s departure. The 29-year-old Trocheck has nine seasons of NHL experience, including two-plus years in Carolina, where he had 39 goals and 96 points in 135 games with the Hurricanes.

Trocheck is reunited with Rangers coach Gerard Gallant after the two were together in Florida.

“This was one of just a few teams that we really looked at and thought it was a good fit. So coming in, we knew that New York was probably our number one choice,” he said.

Besides Kuemper, the offseason-long goalie carousel saw Jack Campbell leave Toronto for a five-year, $25 million contract with Edmonton. Campbell cashed in after a season in which he had career highs in wins with a 31-9-6 record, five shutouts and 47 starts.

The Oilers are retooling after veteran Mike Smith’s playoff inconsistencies contributed to the Oilers being outscored 22-13 in a sweep by Colorado in the Western Conference Final.

The Chicago Blackhawks finally began adding talent by signing six players, including forwards Andreas Athanasiou and Max Domi to one-year, $3 million contracts. The Blackhawks are in a full rebuild after trading center Kirby Dach to Montreal and forward Alex DeBrincat to Ottawa and watching Kubalik leave for Detroit.

___

AP Hockey Writer Larry Lage and AP freelance writer Denis Gorman contributed.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Canadians trade defenseman Jeff Petry to Penguins

Petry played 68 games for the Canadiens last season, posting 27 points (6 goals, 21 assists). A 12-year NHL veteran, Petry spent parts of the previous eight seasons with Montreal. Over 508 games with the Canadiens, Petry compiled 248 points (70 goals, 178 assists). Petry was originally a second-round pick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Canadiens acquire Mike Matheson from the Penguins

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Saturday that defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling were traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. A 6-foot-2, 188-pound rearguard, Matheson amassed 11 goals and 20 assists in 74...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Avalanche Signs Brad Hunt

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Brad Hunt to a two-year contract through the 2023-24 season. Hunt, 33, appeared in 50 games for the Vancouver Canucks this past season, recording 17 points (3g/14a). Signed by the Edmonton Oilers as a free agent on July 6, 2013, Hunt has collected 76 points (22g54a) in 241 career NHL games with Edmonton, St. Louis, Nashville, Vegas, Minnesota and Vancouver. The 5-foot-9, 177-pound defenseman has also played in four career postseason contests, making his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut as a member of the Wild on Aug. 2, 2020 at Vancouver. Hunt set career highs in goals (8), points (19) and games played (59) during the 2019-20 campaign with Minnesota and ranked third among team defensemen with 10 power-play points.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, OH
State
Colorado State
City
Ottawa, OH
City
Florida, OH
Yardbarker

Flyers: 2022 NHL Draft and Free Agency

For the Philadelphia Flyers, free agency wrapped up within five hours of the market opening. Off-season activity includes the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, a trade, seven free agent signings, and one extension. At face value, Chuck Fletcher made a lot of moves. Just below the surface is an utter disappointment....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Oilers sign forward Mattias Janmark

The Edmonton Oilers have announced their latest free agent signing: former Vegas Golden Knight Mattias Janmark is heading north, joining the Oilers on a one-year, $1.25M deal. Janmark, 29, was a third-round pick of the Dallas Stars at the 2013 draft and has been a consistent third or fourth-line forward since making his NHL debut in 2015-16. Janmark made the jump to North American professional hockey after an impressive season with Frolunda of the SHL and made an immediate impact with the Stars, scoring 15 goals and 29 points in 73 games. Janmark missed all of 2016-17 with a knee injury, but that didn’t stop his immediate production, as he scored 19 goals and 34 points in his first season after the injury.
NHL
The Associated Press

Hernandez leads the Columbus Crew against Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati (7-7-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (6-5-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -123, FC Cincinnati +303, Draw +278; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Cucho Hernandez leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with Cincinnati after scoring two goals against D.C....
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Crew unbeaten in 8, Hernández scores in 2-0 win over Cincy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cucho Hernández scored his fourth goal in three games since joining Columbus, and the Crew extended their Major League Soccer unbeaten streak to eight with a 2-0 win over Cincinnati on Sunday. Hernández, a 23-year-old Colombian making his home debut, put Columbus ahead in the 16th minute off a pass from Lucas Zelarayan, who got the second goal on a penalty kick in the 86th. Hernández scored five league goals last season for England’s Watford and joined the Crew for what Columbus said was the largest acquisition fee in in its history. Eloy Room stopped three shots for the Crew (7-5-8), who have four wins and four draws in the league since a May 21 loss to Los Angeles FC.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Max Pacioretty
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Artturi Lehkonen
Pro Hockey Rumors

Predators sign 2022 first-round pick Joakim Kemell

And we have another entry-level deal announced tonight, this time for Nashville Predators first-rounder Joakim Kemell. Kemell, 18, was the 17th overall pick at the 2022 draft and the first pick of the Predators’ six-player 2022 draft class. A product of Finnish club JYP Jyvaskyla, Kemell made headlines this season for his blazingly fast start to the Liiga season. Kemell was scoring at an unheard-of rate but eventually slowed down as the season wore on. Kemell finished with 15 goals and 23 points in 39 points, a very impressive total for a draft-eligible prospect who was just 17 years old for most of the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Compher throws Stanley Cup party at hometown rink in Illinois

NORTHBROOK, Ill. -- J.T. Compher carried the Stanley Cup through the stands, then carried it onto the ice at the Northbrook (Illinois) Sport Center, where he had played so much hockey as a kid. "It's super special," the Colorado Avalanche forward said as he celebrated his day with the Cup...
NORTHBROOK, IL
The Associated Press

Blazers beat Knicks 85-77 to win NBA summer league title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Williams scored 22 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an 85-77 victory over the New York Knicks in the NBA Summer League championship game on Sunday. It was the third time Portland played in the championship game since 2017, and its second title since. The Trail Blazers got 36 points from their reserves, led by Jabari Walker, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Trendon Watford finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for Portland and was a unanimous choice for game MVP honors.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy