GOLDFIELD — An official with Summit Carbon Solutions says landowners so far have agreed to let its carbon pipeline run through nearly 40% of its proposed path through Iowa. Jesse Harris is director of public affairs for the company. “There’s obviously a lot of questions people have about the routing of the pipeline, about construction, repair of drainage tile, so we want to make sure we address those in a thoughtful way, but we’re very encouraged,” Harris says. “Right now we’re at nearly 40% of the route secured through voluntary easements.”

GOLDFIELD, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO