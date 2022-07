PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The extreme heat across the Phoenix area is putting a serious strain on air conditioning repair companies. Numerous calls have been coming in from desperate homeowners whose air conditioning units are not cooling properly or have stopped working altogether. Jay Kline is the general manager with Penguin Air, Plumbing and Electrical. Kline said their goal is to get to every emergency call the same day, but it’s not always possible. “We do our best to get out as soon as we can and prioritize customers,” said Kline. “Of course, if they are health issues or have young babies and that kind of stuff, we make them a priority to get on the schedule and get bumped up.”

