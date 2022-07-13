This Is Arizona's Weirdest Tourist Attraction

Photo : Getty Images

Arizona is a state that is full of places to see and things to experience. There are tons of tourist attractions that draw people into the state every single day, and some of them happen to be just downright weird.

So if you're looking for a way to spice up your weekend, try visiting the state's weirdest tourist attraction.

Buzzfeed compiled a list of the weirdest tourist attractions in each state. But what does that mean, exactly?

Everyone have different opinions about what is and isn't weird. So let's just say that the tourist attractions on this list are definitely different.

According to the list, the weirdest tourist attraction in Arizona is Organ Stop Pizza in Mesa. This Valley icon has been around since 1972 and is home of the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ. Buzzfeed writer Kirby Beaton explains: