This Is Arizona's Weirdest Tourist Attraction

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Arizona is a state that is full of places to see and things to experience. There are tons of tourist attractions that draw people into the state every single day, and some of them happen to be just downright weird.

So if you're looking for a way to spice up your weekend, try visiting the state's weirdest tourist attraction.

Buzzfeed compiled a list of the weirdest tourist attractions in each state. But what does that mean, exactly?

Everyone have different opinions about what is and isn't weird. So let's just say that the tourist attractions on this list are definitely different.

According to the list, the weirdest tourist attraction in Arizona is Organ Stop Pizza in Mesa. This Valley icon has been around since 1972 and is home of the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ. Buzzfeed writer Kirby Beaton explains:

"Amongst communal-style tables and greasy pizza sits the largest theater pipe organ ever built (or so they claim). Oh, and it's fully functional, as their nightly musical shows prove."

Related
travelawaits.com

Residents Of Small Arizona Town Asked To Stop Yelling At Tourists

When there’s an issue, call the authorities. That’s the message police are sending to residents in a small Arizona town after conflicts bubbled up about parking. More than a million people visit Jerome every year. The small town in Central Arizona between Flagstaff and Prescott was once known as the “wickedest town in the West.” It’s now home to about 450 people and The Mine Museum, which explores its copper mining history. It’s a hot spot for artists, tourists, and gift shop owners.
Cameron Eittreim

Where To Find Delicious Local Ribs In Tucson, Arizona?

What goes better with traveling and summertime than a delicious rack of ribs? When I visit Tucson, Arizona, I always try to find different barbecue places, because the landscape is ever changing. The last time I went to Tucson, I had some delicious ribs. So naturally, this time we decided to try some different places and see what's new in the wonderful city. When it comes to a great rib, you want the flavor to be juicy with a hint of spice.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Mexican Restaurant Closes, to be Replaced Soon.

Another Mexican restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. It’s not difficult to find a Mexican restaurant in the Valley. If you’re craving tacos or enchiladas there are probably a dozen locations within walking distance of your home. The sheer volume of Mexican restaurants not only in Phoenix but throughout Arizona ensures there are always tasty, quality options wherever you are. However, as of this week, there are one fewer Mexican restaurants in metro Phoenix for fans of the cuisine to choose from.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

After 36 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

Another local restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. While the summer months often bring a nice boon in restaurant visits in other areas of the country, the same is not true for many areas around Arizona. Due to the extreme heat, as well as seasonal visitors returning home for the summer, local eateries often see profits dwindle during this time of the year. It has been an especially difficult July for metro Phoenix restaurants, as many long-time favorites and established brands have shut down. That number appears to be climbing still, as another local establishment has officially called it quits.
TEMPE, AZ
Smithonian

An Ancient Home Found Beneath the Baths of Caracalla Is Now on Display

On their own, the early third-century Baths of Caracalla in Rome are a site of imposing magnificence. But now, visitors will get to see what existed at the site before the lavish public baths were built: a Roman home with frescoed ceilings and a prayer room paying homage to Roman and Egyptian gods.
RELIGION
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Residents of 10 Arizona counties should be wearing face masks indoors, CDC says

Updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most Arizonans should be wearing face masks indoors again. The CDC's "community level" recommendations, updated on Thursday, say residents of 10 Arizona counties should be wearing well-fitting masks indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status or individual risk, including in K-12 schools and other community settings.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Once Popular Restaurant Has Closed

Another popular restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. The summer months haven’t been all that kind to a number of local restaurants in greater Phoenix. This in itself isn’t out of the usual, as the snowbirds who come to Arizona for much of the late fall and winter, are not in town, and many who do live in the Valley prefer to avoid going out in the extreme heat. And then this year, with the higher than normal gas prices, restaurants have seen a downturn in traffic. This has led to several closures throughout metro Phoenix. And now, there is another local restaurant to add to the “Closed” list.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Has Announced It's Closing

Another local favorite restaurant has closed.Evan Wise/Unsplash. The downtown Mesa community has seen a number of new restaurant and activity additions in recent years. Its performing arts center continues to draw big names, despite having Phoenix right around the corner. Plus, with the light rail line coming through Mesa, it makes it easy for many in outside communities to visit without ever stepping foot in their car. However, despite this, one longtime restaurant and brewery has now called it quits after nearly a decade of business and serving the community.
MESA, AZ
The Independent

Tourist falls into Mount Vesuvius while taking a selfie

A tourist fell into the crater of Italy’s Mount Vesuviusvolcano, allegedly while trying to take a selfie, according to local tourism officials.The 23-year-old American man was visiting from Baltimore when he and his family accessed the volcano’s crater via an off-limits trail on Saturday afternoon.Paolo Capelli, president of the Presidio Permanente Vesuvio - a guides’ base at the top of the peak - told local newspaper Il Mattino that the man had dropped his phone into the crater, then stumbled and fallen around 15 metres into the vast hole.At the edge of the crater - which is around 1,000 feet...
LIFESTYLE
Greyson F

California Sandwich Chain Opening New Restaurant in Town

More sandwich options are coming your way.Eaters Collective/Unsplash. For most of the year, Tucson sandwich chain eegee’s has made restaurant news for its push into metro Phoenix. However, it is not the only chain slinging sandwiches that has eyes on pushing into the Valley market. One California chain recently opened several restaurants in the area and continues to expand its presence around greater Phoenix.
TUCSON, AZ
Nicole Underwood

Let it pour: Why monsoon weather matters in Arizona

(Pinal County, AZ) - It’s summer in Arizona - typically a great time to enjoy a picnic and pour a glass of cold beer. A different type of pour is on the horizon, served from the sky. Arizona’s monsoon season is upon us, which typically starts in early June through September, with the heaviest of rains from mid-July to mid-August. From torrential downpours to dry, billowing winds, this thunderstorm season is a beacon of weather-filled drama to behold in the Valley.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Popular Mexican Taco Truck Opening Local Restaurant

A taco truck is moving into a new location.Xavier Crook/Unsplash. Anyone who has set foot in metro Phoenix knows of the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants. And while there is an establishment seemingly on every street corner, some of the best Mexican options are not found in traditional brick-and-mortar locations, but instead in pop-ups and taco trucks. Whether these locations force the vendors to focus specifically on one or two things is what helps them thrive in providing delicious flavors, or it’s the exclusivity that makes it popular, many of these food-slinging truck owners create a cult-like following for their food. And now, one local food truck has decided to make the leap from truck to building, in hopes of making it easier for more customers to enjoy their food.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
