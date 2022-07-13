BGSU alum Justin Turner believes he’s primed for breakout season in pro basketball

LAS VEGAS — The road through professional basketball has been anything but easy so far for former Bowling Green star Justin Turner.

His name wasn’t called in last year’s NBA draft, and he played sparingly in last year’s Summer League with the San Antonio Spurs. The Westchester Knicks drafted Turner into the G-League, but cut him loose within weeks because the parent team in New York already had a surplus of young guards.

Turner found a home with the Motor City Cruise, the G-League affiliate of his hometown Detroit Pistons, and slowly reached his stride on the court toward the end of last season. After shooting north of 40 percent from 3-point range in March and April, Turner established himself as a solid rotation player in the Cruise offense.

“He didn’t start training camp workouts with us, and he was a little bit behind early on” Cruise head coach DJ Bakker said. “But his growth and his commitment to individual development even, when he wasn’t in the rotation, was unbelievable. He was always putting in the extra work.”

The former Falcon, who from 2017 to 2021 registered some of the best individual statistics in Bowling Green men’s basketball history, finds himself in familiar territory as a pro this week in Las Vegas. Jostling for minutes with mostly first- and second-year NBA players, Turner has seen 13 minutes of playing time for the Pistons through three games.

“I wouldn’t say it’s frustrating, because it’s kind of how it was at the beginning of the G-League season last year,” Turner said. “I know I prevailed through that situation, and I know when my time comes this year I’m going to be ready for it.”

Turner’s coaches are also looking past his lack of minutes in Las Vegas. A year of experience under his belt makes the former Falcon a valuable reserve when his name is called, they said.

Bakker used his hands to imitate a staircase when describing Turner’s progress. The Cruise coach started at his stomach when talking about when he met Turner last year. Bakker’s hands ended near his chin when describing where Turner is now.

Likewise, Pistons Summer League coach Jordan Brink contended Turner’s versatile skill set has the potential to make him one of the organization’s most balanced two-way guards.

“He’s like a utility player, because he’s so reliable,” Brink said. “He plays really good defense, hits open shots, and can make plays off the dribble, as well. We love having him as a part of the program, and he’s going to get his opportunity.”

Asked where he needs to improve in Year 2, Turner and his coaches both pointed to offense.

While Turner dominated defenses in the MAC, he’s still learning how to be an efficient scorer in the pros.

The Cruise implemented Turner as a secondary pick-and-roll player last season, Bakker said, with a low usage rate compared to other guards and wing players. Bakker said the former Falcon must develop his pick-and-roll game and show he’s capable of consistently shooting at a high clip before he’s ready for the next level.

“I think if that can improve, and his defense stays the same, he’s going to be a very good player,” Bakker said.

Turner agreed, adding he wants to show he’s capable of playing big minutes during the upcoming season. With a full year under his belt and now a training camp this summer with the Pistons, he’s closer to being a G-League starter and figures to be a huge part of the Cruise’s plans in Year 2.

“Everything’s going to come,” Turner said. “It’s just about toppling one obstacle at a time.”

First Published July 13, 2022, 4:26pm