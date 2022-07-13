I’m a Mosquito Magnet — Here Are My Top Tips for Keeping Bites at Bay

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Like many children of the late 90s and early aughts, my Easy-Bake oven was my life. A child of the new millennia, I was instantly enamored by this piece of tech that allowed me to take cooking into my own tiny hands and create sweet treats in minutes. So, you could imagine my delight when I came across a device some 20 years later that seemed to improve upon this idea across the board by allowing you anything (breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert) with the touch of a button. I’m talking about the Brava Smart Oven. Like most smart ovens, the Brava was designed to make cooking fun, easier, and faster. But does it live up to the hype? How hard is it to use? And most importantly, is it worth the $1000+ price tag? After months of testing and dozens of recipes made, dear reader, I’m happy to say this device is the real deal. The best part? It’s on sale during Prime Day, which ends tonight!

