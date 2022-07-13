ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

I’m a Mosquito Magnet — Here Are My Top Tips for Keeping Bites at Bay

By Stephanie Nguyen
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Summer is here and while many people are ready to spend their days enjoying a picnic outside, barbecuing on the patio, or splashing around in...

www.thekitchn.com

Comments / 0

Related
buzznicked.com

Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen

There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
ANIMALS
The Kitchn

Feta Shrimp Tomato Bake Will Be the Super-Simple Dish You’ll Want to Make at Least Once a Week

Whenever someone asks me what my favorite thing to eat is I swiftly reply shrimp. In my opinion, shrimp’s versatility allows it to be used in different cuisines. From Italian carbonara to Asian-inspired bang bang shrimp, the possibilities are truly endless. While shrimp obviously holds the top spot in my heart, the only thing close to my love of seafood is cheese. And to be more specific, feta cheese. The unique tangy taste of it sends my tastebuds into overdrive. So, when I saw Barbara Costello’s (@brunchwithbabs on Instagram) recipe for Feta Shrimp Tomato Bake, I couldn’t save it fast enough.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

A Simple Motto to Help Stay on Top of Daily Clutter

I like to think I’m an organized person. But, let’s face it, no matter how organized you can be, things can pile up — and fast. You could be in an extremely busy season of your life, and sure enough, clutter will form, laundry will grow, and before you know it, the mess has become a little bit unruly.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The 7 Best Groceries to Get at Wawa If You’re on the Road This Summer

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. My childhood home is within walking distance of a Wawa. Only I can’t remember ever actually getting there by foot — probably because we were always planning on buying way too much to carry back. Even when we were “just stopping in for milk,” we’d end up walking out with our arms full. (My dad had a weakness for Tastykakes!)
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
The Kitchn

How to Store Corn on the Cob So It Stays Sweet and Fresh

With its sweet, juicy kernels, corn is one of my favorite things to serve at summer cookouts and potlucks. Whether it’s dripping with butter on the cob or tossed in a snappy salad, corn’s got a lot going for it. Depending on where you live, corn is in season from about May through September, usually peaking around July and August. Here’s how to properly store all that fresh corn you scored at the farmers market.
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

Turn Your Backyard into an Dreamy Oasis with these Outdoor Furniture and Decor Prime Day Deals

We may already be in the thick of backyard barbecue season, but thanks to Amazon Prime Day’s major deals (and 2-day shipping!), there’s no better time to break in some new outdoor furniture, decor, and essentials. Furnish your deck, add some character to your patio…whatever your outdoor oasis may need, Amazon’s got something to help you design your dream space. To make it easy, we’ve put together a list of our favorite outdoor furnishings and accessories on sale this Prime Day. Keep the season changes in mind as you shop, as well, and get ahead of shopping for fall and winter outdoor essentials while the deals are on.
HOME & GARDEN
The Guardian

Country diary: The simple pleasures of picking bilberries

I find there’s a trade to be had in picking bilberries. You can go for tall bushy stands, where the fruits are bigger and possibly sweeter, while your back is less strained by the labour. But finding all those glistening beads buried deep in the tea-like foliage (which was once, incidentally, plucked and dried to make a substitute beverage in the Hebrides) is very slow work. Another option is to go for scantier, low-standing shrubs where the fruits are more visible and abundant, but often of lower quality. Either way, bilberry picking seldom entails rapid progress.
WORLD
The Kitchn

I’ve Been Using Le Creuset’s New Bread Oven and My Loaves Are Moist, Chewy, and Loftier than Usual

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Cast iron Dutch ovens have become as indispensable to home bread bakers as they are to home cooks making braises and stews. The thick metal pots are fabulous at retaining heat to promote good “oven spring” in the bread, and the tight-fitting lids trap moisture (which contributes to a wonderfully crackly crust).
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet#Mosquitoes#Fruit Flies#The Cleveland Clinic
The Kitchn

I’m a Self-Proclaimed Candle Snob and This is the Only Brand I’ll Ever Buy (They’re Having Their First-Ever Summer Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. TL;DR: I’m a candle snob, and I don’t care who knows it. I’ve been a home and shopping editor for the last five or so years, so I’ve sniffed just about every candle brand out there: the good, the bad, and the nauseatingly potent. I’m a tough shell to crack when it comes to liking fragrances, but there’s one particular brand that I can’t get enough of. In fact, it has impressed me so much over the years that it’s now the only brand I’ll ever buy. If this picture-perfect company hasn’t popped up on your Instagram feed yet, let me introduce you to Otherland, the brand behind the luxe, dreamy candles that are basically a vacation in a jar. You could say it was love at first light!
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

Corn Ice Cream with Berry Crumble Swirl

When I think about summer, two things immediately come to mind: cold, refreshing treats and peak summer produce. In this recipe, I combined the two to create one super-summery ice cream inspired by my home state of New Jersey. I grew up in a small town in New Jersey that’s...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Tested the Tesla of Smart Ovens — And It’s as Impressive as It Sounds (Plus, It’s on Sale for Prime Day!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Like many children of the late 90s and early aughts, my Easy-Bake oven was my life. A child of the new millennia, I was instantly enamored by this piece of tech that allowed me to take cooking into my own tiny hands and create sweet treats in minutes. So, you could imagine my delight when I came across a device some 20 years later that seemed to improve upon this idea across the board by allowing you anything (breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert) with the touch of a button. I’m talking about the Brava Smart Oven. Like most smart ovens, the Brava was designed to make cooking fun, easier, and faster. But does it live up to the hype? How hard is it to use? And most importantly, is it worth the $1000+ price tag? After months of testing and dozens of recipes made, dear reader, I’m happy to say this device is the real deal. The best part? It’s on sale during Prime Day, which ends tonight!
RECIPES
The Kitchn

A Food Safety Expert’s Take on the Best Way to Wash Your Fruits and Vegetables

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you get home from the grocery store and begin sorting and organizing your haul — do you also wash your produce before putting it away? I’ve always been one to rinse, soak, and lightly dry my fruits and vegetables before storing them, but after watching so many videos online suggesting that you need to clean your produce with vinegar or a store-bought or DIY produce wash concoction, I began to wonder if I was really getting rid of all the dirt (and potential bugs!) in the best way possible.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
The Kitchn

Before & After: DIY Built-ins Transformed This Drab 2001 Dining Room

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Even when a space has everything going for it — great square footage, awesome light, solid finishes — it’s hard to make real use of it if it doesn’t actually fit the needs of the people who live there. Case in point: This dining room from DIYer Amanda Escoe’s 2001 home. When the family moved in, the dining room had a traditional look that didn’t quite vibe with their style, but the main issue was that it just wasn’t all that practical for the family.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

Fly By Jing Just Launched a Delicious Sweet and Spicy Syrup You Can Use on Anything

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Out of our many favorite DTC brands, AAPI-founded company Fly By Jing stands out with its flavorful pantry staples like frozen dumplings, spices, hot pot base, and unique collaborations, such as their Tingly Sichuan Salt (made in partnership with Jensen Salt Co.) and their chili crisp smoked Atlantic salmon, in cooperation with Fishwife. Today at 12 p.m. Eastern Time, Fly By Jing expanded their innovative repertoire and released yet another exciting product — Spicy Sovereign Syrup.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I Splurged on This Top-of-the-Line Coffee Maker and Have Zero Regrets (Bonus: It’s on Sale for Prime Day!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. From a truckload of house plants to a DIY knit-your-own-blanket kit to a sunlounger (even though I don’t have an inch of outdoor space), I have definitely made a few questionable shopping decisions over the past few years. But the heftiest of all? This Breville espresso machine that I impulsively bought during a midnight shopping spree. First, let me say that I realize I am lucky that I have a job and a steady paycheck. And that this is the most expensive kitchen gadget I have ever owned. But despite my rushed decision, I don’t regret this indulgence at all. On the contrary, it might be the best thing I have done for myself in a very long time.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

5 Unsafe Design Trends to Avoid, According to Home Inspectors

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to home design, the popular trends don’t always heed a “safety first” warning. That’s according to home inspectors — the people tasked with inspecting properties for immediate or potential problems. As more homebuyers renovate fixer-uppers or look to Pinterest for DIY design inspiration, home inspectors are spotting some design tactics that may look nice but aren’t necessarily safe.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

Homemade Greek Yogurt

I am ashamed to admit I’ve never been a huge fan of eating a bowl of Greek yogurt on its own, even with fresh fruit or honey. Don’t get me wrong — I do understand the attraction, and I really want to love it, but I sometimes find it a little too sour and cloying when eaten plainly. I prefer Greek yogurt stirred into sauces or a large dollop served on top of a spicy curry, but that is as far as it goes for my taste.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I Tried the Instagram Pancake Ice Cube Hack and I Have Some Thoughts

When I think about the best classic breakfast dishes, pancakes are sure to end up somewhere high on my list — and for good reason! Pancakes take just a few simple ingredients, and they’re easy to customize to your personal flavor preferences. Blueberries, chocolate chips, and even mashed bananas make great additions to pancake batter. Not to mention, the multitude of toppings that go great on a stack of warm flapjacks!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Cheesy Corn and Potato Croquettes Are a One-Bite Wonder

Looking for a bite that will surely put a smile on your face? Look no further than these corn, cheese, and potato croquettes. In this recipe, I combine sweet summer corn with plenty of melty cheese and bind it all together with seasoned mashed potatoes. The mixture gets formed into balls, rolled in panko, and then fried until light and crispy.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

42K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy