R. Kelly engaged to alleged victim of abuse

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

An alleged victim of R. Kelly is reportedly engaged to the singer.

According to a report by E! News , Joycelyn Savage wrote a letter to a judge and said that she was Robert Kelly ’s fiance.

Mr Kelly, 55, was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Savage reportedly made accusations of abuse against Mr Kelly from their previous relationship.

Gerald Griggs, a lawyer for Savage’s parents, told TMZ that the engagement may not be legitimate as Ms Savage didn’t testify about the relationship status under oath.

