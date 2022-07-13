ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House is teaming up with LGBT+ advocacy group GLAAD for a monkeypox briefing

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28pOnq_0geMVuf000

The White House is teaming up with LGBT+ advocacy group GLAAD for a briefing on monkeypox, targeting various influencers in the LGBT+ community in hopes that they will share information about it to their followers, Politico reported.

The White House hopes to hold a briefing with Ashish Jha, the White House’s director of Covid-19 response; as well as Demetre Daskalakis, the Center for Disease Control & Prevention’s director of the division of HIV/AIDS prevention; and John Brooks, who leads the epidemiology and research research in the same division of the CDC.

The goal for the briefing is to lay out who is most at risk, how the disease spreads, who can receive the vaccine for monkeypox and why the LGBT+ community is hit particularly hard by it.

President Joe Biden has previously said that “everyone” should be concerned about monkeypox, despite the CDC urging calm. Some experts have also warned that Mr Biden’s administration delayed its response not unlike how Donald Trump delayed his response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, has warned against villifying the LGBT+ community in response to monkeypox and has said the medical community cannot make the same mistakes it did with HIV and AIDS.

“The lessons we learned from HIV helped us with Covid, and the lessons we learned from HIV are helping us with monkeypox”, Dr Fauci told The Independent earlier this year. “That's when you embrace the community and ask 'what is the best way to do that?' Rather than what would happen decades ago, when you had a bunch of people in high places in science and public health and regulation, making decisions about how to engage the community.”

Io Dodds contributed reporting.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden news - live: Saudi trip sends ‘wrong message’ says Rep Omar as Air Force One makes historic flight

President Joe Biden attempted to repair ties with Palestinians before heading to Saudi Arabia as he reaffirmed US support for “two states for two peoples”. However, he acknowledged that the “ground is not ripe” to restart Israel-Palestinian talks.He also announced just over $300m in aid to the Palestinians and commitments from Israel to roll out 4G in the West Bank and improve freedom of movement.After meeting Palestinian authority president Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, Mr Biden is expected fly to Saudi Arabia for a highly-anticipated meeting with the Saudi king and crown prince. The visit will be closely watched amid...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Panel confirms next prime time date as Raskin vows to find ‘lost’ Secret Service texts

The January 6 committee has announced the date of its next hearing, confirming it will be in prime time on Thursday 21 July. The hearing is expected to lay out the details of the 187 minutes between when then-President Donald Trump left the stage at the Ellipse in front of the White House south lawn on January 6 and his initial public response to the attack on Congress.Meanwhile, the US Secret Service has denied a report that it deliberately deleted texts sent on 5 and 6 January 2021, calling the claim ”malicious” and “false”.The story began with a letter...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Revealed as Friend Confirms Declining Health

Ivana Trump's cause of death has been confirmed as her close friend revealed details about her declining health on Friday. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner found that Trump, the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, died due to "blunt impact injuries of torso" sustained during an accidental fall at her Manhattan home on Thursday, according to a statement obtained by Newsweek. Emergency workers found Ivana Trump dead at her home at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

GOP witness says 10-year-old’s abortion was ‘not an abortion’

A GOP witness and anti-abortion activist prompted confusion during her testimony to the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday (14 July), when she appeared to obscure the definition of abortion.Catherine Glenn Foster told the committee that a 10-year-old's abortion after she was raped was "not an abortion."Witness panelist Sarah Warbelow called Ms Foster's comments "disinformation."“[Abortion is] a medical procedure that individuals undergo for a wide range of circumstances, including because if they have been sexually assaulted, or raped in the case of the 10 year old", Ms Warbelow said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Senator Cortez Masto proposes legislation to allow cross-state abortion travelLabour Lucy Powell says Tory candidate race is turning into ‘circus’Senator Cortez Masto proposes legislation to allow cross-state abortion travel
LAW
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Glaad#Cdc#Politics Federal#Racism#Politics Whitehouse#The White House
AOL Corp

Judge in Twitter vs. Musk made rare ruling: ordering a deal to close

(Reuters) - The judge overseeing Twitter Inc's $44 billion lawsuit against Elon Musk has a no-nonsense reputation as well as the distinction of being one of the few jurists who has ever ordered a reluctant buyer to close a U.S. corporate merger. Kathaleen McCormick took over the role of chancellor...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Capitol officer injured in riot says Republicans ‘avoid’ him in halls of Congress

US Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, who was injured during Jan 6 Capitol riot has revealed that Republicans “avoid” him in the halls of Congress despite the fact that he protected them during the attack by Trump supporters. Sgt Gonell appeared on MSNBC’sMorning Joe on Thursday to comment on the latest disclosures by the House Select Committee investigating the attack during its hearing on Tuesday. The sergeant conveyed his anger at those who still minimise what took place on that day. “You have a lot of the people we protected on that day downplaying what happened. Sometimes I run...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

How Nevada is changing politically — and dramatically — after Roe

Of all of the endangered Democrats up for re-election in 2022, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is perhaps the least known. Despite the fact she served two terms as Nevada’s attorney general, was hand-picked by the late Harry Reid to succeed him in 2016 and ran the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in the 2020 cycle that saw her party take control of the chamber (if only just), the first Latina Senator does not cut the same profile as her paradoxically soft-spoken but big-mouthed predecessor.
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

It was no shock that state Rep. Ron Hanks and Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters handily lost their recent Republican primaries in Colorado for U.S. Senate and secretary of state.Hanks was outspent 14-to-1 by his rival. Peters, who was vying to become Colorado's top elections official, had been indicted on seven felony charges alleging she helped orchestrate a breach of her voting system's hard drive.But this past week, both candidates formally requested recounts of their primary elections from June 28, suggesting widespread irregularities seen by no one other than their own campaigns and allies.“I have reasons to believe extensive...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Abortion laws spark profound changes in other medical care

A sexual assault survivor chooses sterilization so that if she is ever attacked again, she won't be forced to give birth to a rapist’s baby. An obstetrician delays inducing a miscarriage until a woman with severe pregnancy complications seems “sick enough.” A lupus patient must stop taking medication that controls her illness because it can also cause miscarriages.Abortion restrictions in a number of states and the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade are having profound repercussions in reproductive medicine as well as in other areas of medical care.“For physicians and patients alike, this is a frightening and fraught...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

748K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy