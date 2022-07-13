ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jane Lynch reacts to Lea Michele replacing Beanie Feldstein on Broadway’s Funny Girl

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxob2_0geMV3P600

Jane Lynch has responded to the news that Lea Michele will replace Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice on Broadway’s revival of Funny Girl .

It was recently confirmed that Michele will be making her debut in the production on 6 September , alongside Tovah Feldshuh, who will replace Lynch as Brice’s mother, Yentl.

On 10 July, Feldstein announced she would be departing the show on 31 July, nearly two months earlier than initially planned. She attributed the decision to the production’s decision “to take the show in a different direction”.

In a new interview with Deadline , Lynch, who starred alongside Michele on the musical series Glee , spoke about the 35-year-old joining the revival.

“We have been in touch about it,” she said. “You know, it was just a really strong idea to have Feldshuh and Lea premiere together. That’s the only reason [we won’t appear together].”

“I adore her,” Lynch continued. “She’s just going to take this show and make it her own.

“I’m so glad she’s getting the opportunity in real life to do the show and not just on Glee.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JLPC7_0geMV3P600

During her time on Fox’s six-season series, Michele played the character of musical fan Rachel Berry, whose ultimate dream was to play Fanny on Broadway. In one episode, she performs the song “Don’t Rain on My Parade”.

Michele’s casting in Funny Girl , however, has been mired in controversy given allegations against her of bullying. Michele has been accused by several former co-stars of “bullying” behaviour .

Former Glee star Samantha Ware reacted to the news, stating that “ Broadway upholds whiteness”.

Ware was one of the first people to speak out against Michele’s alleged behaviour. In 2020, Ware said that the actor had made her life a “living hell” and subjected her to “traumatic microaggressions”.

After failing to apologise in her initial statement , Michele later said that she “[apologised] for my behaviour and for any pain which I have caused”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lizzo reveals why her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright ‘hits different’

Lizzo has revealed how her relationship with her boyfriend Myke Wright “hits different,” and why she values him so much.The 34-year-old singer discussed her romance during an appearance on 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, where she acknowledged how her loved ones have supported her before her success. She also noted how her friends love her for who she is and met her before she started going by Lizzo, as her original name is Melissa Jefferson. According to Lizzo, Wright is someone she met before rising to fame, as they were “friends” first, which is something she said is “important”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Las Vegas, pop star confirms

Hollywood superstars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have got married in Las Vegas, the pop star has confirmed.The couple, who were engaged in the early 2000s before splitting up for 17 years, tied the knot on Saturday night at The Little White Chapel, according to Lopez.“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez, 52, wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter on Sunday.“Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Lynch
Person
Tovah Feldshuh
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Fanny Brice
Person
Lea Michele
The Independent

Gwen Stefani accused of cultural appropriation in music video for ‘Light My Fire’

Gwen Stefani has been accused of cultural appropriation for sporting dreadlocks in the music video for her new song “Light My Fire”. The video for the track, which is a collaboration with Jamaican rapper Sean Paul and singer Shenseea, sees American singer Stefani, 52, in dreadlocks and wearing a dress with the colours of the Jamaican flag: green, black and yellow.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Tom Hanks’ Sons & His Relationship To Each Of Them: Meet Chet, Colin & Truman

While Tom Hanks may be considered “America’s Dad,” he does have four grown-up kids of his own. The 66-year-old actor has been a beloved star for decades, from his early successes in movies like Big and Forrest Gump to more recent critically-acclaimed roles like playing Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. His familiarity has made him adored by fans of all ages, and earned him the title of “America’s Dad.”
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Armie Hammer has been 'cut off' from family dynasty

Armie Hammer has reportedly been "cut off" from his family, leading him to land a job selling timeshares at a resort in the Cayman Islands. A hotel flyer was posted on social media with a photograph of someone who closely resembled the actor working as a concierge. Armie's lawyer denied it was him, but days later, sources have confirmed to multiple outlets that the actor is selling timeshares at Morritt's Resort.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jamie Lee Curtis says she assumed Ana de Armas was an ‘inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman’

Jamie Lee Curtis has said she is “embarrassed” to admit that she assumed Ana de Armas was an “inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman” new to Hollywood.The two actors starred opposite one another in 2019’s mystery crime film Knives Out.In a new interview with Elle, Curtis opened up about the “assumptions” she had when meeting de Armas for the first time. “I assumed – and I say this with real embarrassment — because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived,” she said.“I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was...
MOVIES
Vogue

Jennifer Lawrence Nails Summer Date-Night Dressing

The white T-shirt is a powerful, yet understated wardrobe staple. Jennifer Lawrence has been wearing box-fresh tees on repeat since giving birth earlier this year. At the start of this week, she paired a slightly cropped T-shirt with baggy jeans, Manolo sandals and an oversized red shirt from The Row.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wmagazine.com

Halsey Chops Their Hair (Again) for a Glam ’90s Mullet

Halsey has worn more hairstyles in the past six years than most people will in their lifetime. Yet it’s always a surprise when the singer manages to find a new one that makes them, well, “unrecognizable.” For their latest follicular makeover, the singer decided to revisit the mullet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

The Best Jane Austen Movie and TV Adaptations Ever: ‘Clueless,’ ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ and More

As Jane Austen once said, “A lady’s imagination is very rapid,” and so, it’s quite important to keep it preoccupied with ingenious movies and series. What could be better than watching a program inspired by Austen’s greatest works? In June 2021, Netflix announced the upcoming production of The Netherfield Girls, starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, which has been […]
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

748K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy