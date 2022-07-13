This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Connecticut

Photo : Getty Images

The Charles W. Morgan is being credited as the most historic landmark in Connecticut.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic landmark in each state, which included the 19th century whaling ship turned museum in Mystic as the top choice for Connecticut.

"This wooden whaling boat, anchored in Mystic Seaport, is America’s oldest commercial ship still afloat," Reader's Digest's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "It may not be heading out to the high seas anytime soon, but the Charles W. Morgan, which set sail on its maiden voyage all the way back in 1841, is still open for touring. Walk through the port’s museum afterward to learn more about maritime history."

Here's Reader's Digest's full list of the most historic landmarks in every state: