This Is Texas' Weirdest Tourist Attraction

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Arizona is a state that is full of places to see and things to experience. There are tons of tourist attractions that draw people into the state every single day, and some of them happen to be just downright weird.

So if you're looking for a way to spice up your weekend, try visiting the state's weirdest tourist attraction.

Buzzfeed compiled a list of the weirdest tourist attractions in each state. But what does that mean, exactly?

Everyone have different opinions about what is and isn't weird. So let's just say that the tourist attractions on this list are definitely different.

According to the list, the weirdest tourist attraction in Texas is the Pecan Pie Vending Machine in Cedar Creek. That's right... you can get whole pecan pies dispensed whenever you want them 24/7. Buzzfeed writer Kirby Beaton explains:

"This 24-hour vending machine will kick your homemade pecan pie cravings with just the press of a button (and $24.99)."

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
