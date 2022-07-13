ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jayland Walker Mourned With Open Casket After Savage Police Killing

By Eileen Grench
 4 days ago
On Wednesday, Pamela Walker was poised to see her son Jayland for the first time since Akron, Ohio, cops unleashed dozens of rounds at him, killing the 25-year-old Black man after a traffic stop and setting off weeks of protests over police brutality. The memorial for Walker began earlier...

Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago

You take off on a high-speed chase, shoot at the police, jump out of the car wearing a ski mask and refuse to stop it ain't going to end well for you.

J'hon Sebby
2d ago

Parents please remind your children to comply with directions when engaging with police officers. Do not resists, run, hide, threaten or shoot at police officers. Give up, comply and take your chances in court.

imretired
3d ago

Just glorifying another criminal killed in the process of committing crimes. Go figure!

