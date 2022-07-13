ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Meet & Greet In London Collapses In Chaos

By Christopher Smith
 4 days ago

Source: Ki Price / Getty

While it’s safe to say that Nicki Minaj has a devoted fanbase, she got a heavy reminder of just how devoted they are when a meet-and-greet she planned overseas got out of hand.
The rapper had just performed at the Wireless Festival in London, England on Sunday (July 10th). She wanted to get to meet her U.K. fans after the show, but since her schedule prevented it, she decided to hold a meet-and-greet session in the area the next day. “I want you guys real quick to spread the word about something,” Minaj said in an Instagram Live session after her performance. “First of all, today was one of the best nights of my life with one of the best crowds of my life. Because of the way the venue was set up outside, I wasn’t able to do what I normally do with the fans, and the dope people that came to see the show. So tomorrow, I’ve decided… I’m going to do a meet-and-greet for my fans in London.”

The place she chose, Cafe Koko, is a bar and pizzeria situated in the Camden neighborhood. Soon after her Instagram Live went out, the bar saw dozens of Barbz (the term for Nicki Minaj fans) queueing up outside. Eventually, the crowd grew very large and became unruly as the “We Go Up” rapper arrived, trying to get close to her. It prompted Minaj to send out a quote tweet of one of her fans from inside her sprinter vanans swarming it as she pulled up. “Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars. Pls don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line, “ she wrote with praying hands emojis.

The chaos ended as police officially shut down the event, closing off local roads to lessen the impact on traffic. “Regardless of what Ms. Minaj is tweeting, she is not here. She has driven past, she has gone,” one officer told the fans that were still present. The news was met with shocked gasps and a chorus of boos. Another video that was shared on social media showed just how chaotic the scene was at the canceled event.

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

