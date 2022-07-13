ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Steals and Deals: Beauty routines for summer with SolaWave, Supersmile and Better Not Younger

By Local Steals and Deals
 4 days ago
7 July, 2022

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings:

  1. Use the links provided below.
  2. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Beach days, travel, and summer weather can wreak havoc on your skin and hair. To combat the changes caused by the heat, get out your SolaWave Wand. It evens out clogged pores and decreases redness and puffiness. If packing your beauty products is a problem, you’ll love SolaWave and Supersmile. They’re portable and travel well for glowing skin and the whitest smile. And we all know what humidity can do to our hair! Better Not Younger has a range of products that help nourish the scalp and offers great results for women over 40. These products will help get your summer routine in check and they’re up to 40% off.

SolaWave

Deal: $99.99

Retail: $149.00

33%Off

Summer and SolaWave are a skincare match. When the weather is hot and your skin is oily, Solawave delivers results. It keeps your pores under control and delivers youthful, vibrant skin. Use it with the Renew Complex Serum to boost the effects of the wand and you’ll see results fast. Get up to 30% off SolaWave products today!

Supersmile

Deal: $40.00

Retail: $50.00

Special Offer

Nothing looks better with your summer tan than a set of pearly whites! Supersmile is the professional whitening system that is clinically proven to whiten teeth 6 shades in around 5 days without sensitivity. Traveling? The Away System is portable and comes with everything you need for a healthier mouth and whiter smile. Grab this special offer now!

Better Not Younger

Deal: $18.75-$54.00

Retail: $25.00-$72.00

25%-40%Off

Frizz got you down this summer? Feel confident wherever you go with Better Not Younger haircare. From masques and thickeners to a fortifying scalp serum, your hair will look amazing. Specifically designed for women over 40, each treatment is designed for an age-related hair or scalp concern. You’ll love your hair and the prices, which are up to 40% off!

