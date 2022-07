This week, the Federal Court for the Western District of Louisiana ruled that a lawsuit brought by the Attorneys General for Louisiana and Missouri can move to its next phase. Both Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt have filed against the highest levels of the Biden Administration, as well as social media companies. They allege First Amendment violations, Actions in Excess of Statutory Authority, and violations of the Administrative Procedure Act by multiple government departments.

