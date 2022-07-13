ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Bodies pulled from pond identified as missing Indianapolis man, 3 children

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
 4 days ago

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the time Moorman’s phone was last active.

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) — Four bodies pulled from a pond on the south side of Indianapolis on Tuesday evening have been confirmed to be those of a missing Indianapolis man and his three young children .

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified them as 27 year-old Kyle Moorman, 5 year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2 year-old Kyannah Holland and 1 year-old Kyran Holland.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined.

The week-long search for the missing family ended when the body of Kyle Moorman was found in a pond at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday.

A little more than five hours later around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, a car matching the description of the black Saab that Moorman was last seen in was pulled from the pond by Indianapolis Fire Department divers. The bodies of the three children were found inside.

Loved ones say Moorman took his children fishing at the pond on the evening of July 6. His cell phone was last active there at 12:48 a.m. on July 7.

Moorman’s family had been searching the pond area for several days before the bodies were discovered. Many said they were upset that investigators had not concentrated their search efforts on the area earlier.

The family told WXIN that a bottle belonging to 1 year-old Kyran was found along the edge of the pond before the bodies were recovered.

“We’ve been out here alone,” Mariah Moorman, Kyle Moorman’s sister, said Monday evening.

“Nobody (will) help us,” said Gloria Hamblen, Kyle Moorman’s aunt.

On Tuesday, WXIN crews witnessed verbal confrontations between family and police.

“These are answers we might not ever have the answers to, but I guarantee you the detectives that are working behind me will do everything they can to provide answers to this family and our community,” Chris Bailey, IMPD assistant chief said at the scene.

A Moorman family member on Monday announced a $10,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Moorman or his children.

Police continue to investigate how the car ended up in the water.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

