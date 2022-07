Jay Goldstein had been a longtime salesman for Empire Merchants — a major wine and liquor distributor in the Northeast — looking after all the firm’s accounts in Westchester County when he received a call from one his merchants, asking if he knew of anyone who might like to buy his liquor store. The store owner explained that his wife had recently passed away and the store in question, a small family business in South Salem — now Salem Wine & Liquor, but also known as Salem Liquors — had become too much for him to look after.

SOUTH SALEM, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO