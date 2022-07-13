Virtual town hall tonight about New Milford High School roof fire

The Ridgefield Board of Selectmen did not vote on an Affordable Housing plan at their meeting this week as expected. The Planning and Zoning Commission didn't vote on it at their meeting the day before, and the Selectmen said they didn't want to take action without that approval. The draft plan calls for the town setting a goal of adding 125 affordable units over five years. Municipalities are required by the state to update their affordable housing plans every 5 years about how they intend to increase the number of affordable housing developments, with many leaders calling them guiding documents. The plan makes several recommendations including transit-oriented development, new zoning regulations to encourage multi-family housing and the adaptive reuse of existing buildings. First Selectman Rudy Marconi has notified the state Office of Policy and Management that the town needs until the end of September to submit the plan. Affordable housing is defined as housing that costs less than 30 percent of the income of a household earning 80 percent or less of the area’s median income.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO