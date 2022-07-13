ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, CT

Virtual town hall tonight about New Milford High School roof fire

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 4 days ago

A virtual discussion will be held tonight about the July 5th New Milford High School roof fire. Town and school leadership will be...

wlad.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlad.com

Greater Danbury area COVID-19 data updated by DPH

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has updated case rates for Greater Danbury area municipalities over the last 7 days. According to the report ending July 14th, there were 75 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 24, Brookfield had 11 and New Fairfield 10. There were 24 COVID cases in New Milford, 21 in Newtown, Redding reported 5 cases while Ridgefield had 26.
DANBURY, CT
wlad.com

Ridgefield officials postpone vote on Affordable Housing Plan

The Ridgefield Board of Selectmen did not vote on an Affordable Housing plan at their meeting this week as expected. The Planning and Zoning Commission didn't vote on it at their meeting the day before, and the Selectmen said they didn't want to take action without that approval. The draft plan calls for the town setting a goal of adding 125 affordable units over five years. Municipalities are required by the state to update their affordable housing plans every 5 years about how they intend to increase the number of affordable housing developments, with many leaders calling them guiding documents. The plan makes several recommendations including transit-oriented development, new zoning regulations to encourage multi-family housing and the adaptive reuse of existing buildings. First Selectman Rudy Marconi has notified the state Office of Policy and Management that the town needs until the end of September to submit the plan. Affordable housing is defined as housing that costs less than 30 percent of the income of a household earning 80 percent or less of the area’s median income.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
wlad.com

Bethel Police gets new K9 officer

The Bethel Police Department has a new K9 member. The 4 month old Bloodhound was donated by a Virginia-based breeder, Momma’s Bodacious Bloodhounds & Rescue, with the help of Zeus K9. Bethel Police say Zeus K9 will be instrumental in training Corporal Jared Robinson and his new partner in tracking. The newest officer will be at the Bethel Food Truck Friday event this afternoon at the Municipal Center from 6pm to 7pm.
wlad.com

Alex Jones defiant in deposition in Sandy Hook hoax lawsuit

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was defiant and cited free speech rights during a lawsuit deposition in April when questioned about calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax and the effect the statement had on families who lost loved ones, according to court documents released Thursday.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy