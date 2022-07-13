Del Mar College and Nueces County Sheriff’s Office Announce Partnership to Train Selected Inmates as Carpenters for Construction Industry
The program is an opportunity for a second chance and a road down a different path. On July 12, he Nueces County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) and Del Mar College (DMC) administrators jointly announced their partnership to train carpentry skills to selected inmates through the DMC Continuing Education Construction Skills Training Program....vikingnews.delmar.edu
