ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Flooding forces over 400 evacuations from Gatlinburg campground

By Gregory Raucoules
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2De6Sj_0geMDdOx00

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Emergency agencies in Sevier County evacuated over 400 people from a Gatlinburg campground Tuesday evening after heavy rains triggered flash flooding.

Assistant County Mayor Perrin Anderson said that more than 400 people were evacuated from the Greenbrier Campground in Gatlinburg after roughly 8.5 inches of rain fell between 8 and 10 p.m.

Debris and vehicles from the campground were washed downstream in the Middle Prong of the Little Pigeon River from the Campground.

Some water rescue missions were also conducted in the area, according to county dispatch. The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said that the Grassy Branch Road over the Little Pigeon River is closed.

Emergency response and county personnel had set up a temporary evacuation shelter overnight at Pittman Center Elementary School for anyone currently displaced due to the flash flooding on the middle prong of the Little Pigeon River. Nearly 70 people took shelter at Pittman Center Elementary Schools during the flooding.

Emergency personnel are conducting damage assessments in the area in the Pittman Center area Wednesday morning. There are no reports of deaths, injuries, or missing people, Anderson said.

  • (Photo: Sevier County EMA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJO6u_0geMDdOx00
    (Photo: Sevier County EMA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SjyCG_0geMDdOx00
    (Photo: Sevier County EMA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkKB4_0geMDdOx00
    (Photo: Sevier County EMA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aophi_0geMDdOx00
    (Photo: Sevier County EMA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35tqLb_0geMDdOx00
    (Photo: Sevier County EMA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cxxjk_0geMDdOx00
    (Photo: Sevier County EMA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lnFXm_0geMDdOx00
    (Photo: Sevier County EMA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269P8i_0geMDdOx00
    (Photo: Sevier County EMA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oYkJb_0geMDdOx00
    (Photo: Sevier County EMA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lc8kt_0geMDdOx00
    (Photo: Sevier County EMA)
Gatlinburg flooding: What to do if you see a vehicle in the river

A flash flood warning was issued for Sevier and Cocke Counties until 3:15 a.m. Wednesday following a line of storms going over the area.

Call 865-453-3200 to report a vehicle in the river.

Watch: Sevier County Assistant Mayor Perrin Anderson press conference after flooding

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

14 people rescued from Gatlinburg, Tenn., campground after flooding, 400 evacuated, officials say

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Over a dozen people were rescued Tuesday night after flash flooding at Greenbrier Campground in Gatlinburg, according to officials. Additionally, Sevier County representative Perrin Anderson confirmed that more than 400 people were evacuated from the campground. Just before 11 p.m., Gatlinburg Fire Department crews initially...
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

Fire from the Norris Lake campground site destroys two campers

NORRIS, Tenn. — Two campers were destroyed and one damaged in a fire at the Lakeview Marina campground around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Sharps Chapel Volunteer Fire Department. Sharps Chapel VFD Chief Chris Upton said the person in one of the campers woke up to a...
NORRIS, TN
wvlt.tv

Thousands without power after storms move through East Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As storms moved through East Tennessee Tuesday afternoon, thousands of power outages were reported. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for several counties across the region. As of 8 a.m., the Knoxville Utilities Board website stated that only 182 people, or 0.1% of customers, were without...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New 91,000 square foot Orthopaedic Institute in Knoxville to employ 150 people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Medical Center held a grand opening for its new Orthopaedic Institute on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The facility replaces the former Advanced Orthopaedic Center and UTMC says it is a one-stop shop for all things orthopedic. It is the result of a partnership between UT Medical Center, OrthoTennessee and University Orthopaedic Surgeons. According to UTMC, the partnership will bring the most comprehensive orthopedic care — including musculoskeletal research — to the area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittman Center, TN
Sevier County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Gatlinburg, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Cars
County
Sevier County, TN
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy