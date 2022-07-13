ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk, and the delicate art of asset management

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 25, 2011, the Calgary Flames used their fourth round pick on John Gaudreau, an undersized United States Hockey League winger with eye-popping offensive numbers. Eleven years later, the Flames will see that asset leave the organization as an unrestricted free agent with no assets being recouped. It’s...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Johnny Gaudreau drops mind-blowing reason he signed with Blue Jackets

Johnny Gaudreau stunned the NHL world when he agreed to sign a seven-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The $68.2 million he’s due to earn in Columbus is less than the reported offer that he received from the Calgary Flames, leaving many fans perplexed as to what went into his decision. Now, on Thursday, Gaudreau opened up on his free-agency move, revealing why he wanted to play in Columbus in his introductory press conference.
COLUMBUS, OH
Pro Hockey Rumors

Detroit Red Wings sign Mark Pysyk

The Detroit Red Wings have added another depth defenseman, this time signing Mark Pysyk to a one-year, $850K contract. The deal comes just as the team announced their contract with Olli Maatta and follows the bigger addition of Ben Chiarot to a four-year deal. Pysyk, 30, might not be a...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from first day of NHL free agency

Cue the “dust settling” metaphor as the first day of 2022 NHL free agency nears its end. Not that we can say the dust has truly settled, of course. The biggest fish in the UFA pond, Johnny Gaudreau and Nazem Kadri, have yet to be hooked. We have...
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers Inquired About Blockbuster Deal With Blackhawks

Until he’s ultimately no longer a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, there will be questions surrounding the status of Patrick Kane in Chicago. As that team tears down its roster and quickly descends into despair that is being a frequent lottery team, how players like Kane and Jonathan Toews react to so much losing will be a fascinating story to watch.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Darryl Sutter
Yardbarker

Why ex-Maple Leafs’ Nazem Kadri Will Sign In Colorado for Less

Nazem Kadri is eligible for unrestricted free agency. But, he’s let it be known that he hopes to re-sign with the Colorado Avalanche. Normally, given how long I’ve followed his career during the time I’ve covered the Toronto Maple Leafs, I would just believe that I know what Kadri will do. However, Kadri did one thing that complicated matters. He hired a different and a very aggressive agent in Darren Ferris.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Show Internal Dysfunction on Day 1 of Free Agency

The Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022 offseason with the announced intention to “aggressively retool” their way back into playoff contention after the embarrassment of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. Despite a desire from portions of the fan base for a long-term rebuild, the commitment to winning inevitably led to excitement about potentially landing Johnny Gaudreau to fill the void of “top-end talent” on Philadelphia’s roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

NHL FREE AGENCY DAY 2 RECAP

The second day of free agency in the National Hockey League brought several more signings, including Ondrej Palat to the New Jersey Devils, Dylan Strome to the Washington Capitals, among others. Let's take a look at some of the other signings that July 14th brought. - Justin Kirkland signs with...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign Austin Czarnik and Matt Luff

Czarnik, 29, spent time with the New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken during the 2021-22 campaign. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound center had five points in 11 games with the Islanders, along with two assists in six appearances for the Kraken. He also suited up in 38 games with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders last season and posted 37 points (14-23-37) and eight penalty minutes, in addition to 10 points (3-7-10) and a plus-three rating in six Calder Cup Playoff games. Czarnik was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins on March 31, 2015 and has played in parts of six seasons with the Bruins, Calgary Flames, Islanders and Kraken, recording 45 points (15-30-45) and 20 penalty minutes in 142 games since 2016-17. He also picked up 225 points (81-144-225), a plus-27 rating and 86 penalty minutes in 227 AHL games with Providence Bruins, Stockton Heat and Bridgeport. Czarnik led all AHL rookies with 61 points (20-41-61) in 68 games during the 2015-16 season and represented Providence at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Management#Art#The Calgary Flames
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Comically Sums Up The State Of The Team

It was a Wednesday night to forget in St. Louis as the hometown St. Louis Cardinals imploded late against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cardinals got a solid start out of Adam Wainwright, who went 5.1 innings without allowing a run before giving way to the bullpen. St. Louis led...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Calgary news anchor fires ruthless shot at Johnny Gaudreau after signing with Blue Jackets

The Calgary Flames put a monstrous $80 million extension on the table for Johnny Gaudreau, but he ultimately turned it down and decided to go sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets, a team that isn’t even a contender. It was a puzzling decision that left a lot of the NHL world frankly confused and even after inking a seven-year deal for less money, Gaudreau has yet to provide a legitimate explanation for leaving Calgary.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Nazem Kadri still weighing options

Nazem Kadri is the biggest name left unsigned after free agency opened on Wednesday. Whatever happens, the 31 year-old is taking his time to weigh all his options. Fresh off a Stanley Cup victory with the Colorado Avalanche, it was reported that the Avs would try to make a push to keep him.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Shows Off A Fun Prize From Adam Wainwright

Each day after he pitches, Adam Wainwright does a little something called a “Day After Pitching Old Man Walk.”. The St. Louis Cardinals ace will take walks around certain ballparks the day after he pitches and take in the sights and sounds of the stadiums and the many different cities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Compher throws Stanley Cup party at hometown rink in Illinois

"It's super special," the Colorado Avalanche forward said as he celebrated his day with the Cup on Friday in Northbrook, about 25 miles northwest of Chicago. "A lot of my best friends in the world I made in this rink right here, so many memories, great memories, coaches and players. The most fun part is getting to share with all the people in the community, the people who helped get me to this point. Without Northbrook and my family and my friends, I wouldn't' be the player I am today or the person I am today."
NORTHBROOK, IL
NHL

Gaudreau signing win not only for Blue Jackets, but all of Columbus

You could tell at Gaudreau's introductory news conference at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, when general manager Jarmo Kekalainen called it an exciting day for the Blue Jackets and "a great day for the city of Columbus as well." You could tell by the questions as much as the answers. The...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy