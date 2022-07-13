ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Irish concert coming to Glendale Park

By Pat Giblin
 4 days ago

ENDICOTT, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Seasoned showman Pat Kane will present a concert of original, Irish, and beloved tunes at next Tuesday’s concert at Glendale Park. The show will run from 6-8 p.m. and is a part of the Music in the Glen performance series.

Kane is known to play jigs, reels, square dances, and knows hundreds of Irish and American ballads. He has been working in the industry for 40 years in pubs, clubs, schools, colleges, and at festivals. He is a seasoned instrumentalist on fiddle, guitar, whistle, and bodhran. He is also the leader of the band West o’Clare.

The Music in the Glen concert series will run through September 3rd and will continue to feature several diverse musical acts.

All shows are free, though a $5-10 donation is requested to hep compensate the musicians.

