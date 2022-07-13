ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Sha-Boing-Boing: Watermelon Chomper O’Ryan Nude Workout Video Leaks, Twitter Thirst Is High

By Lance Strong
 3 days ago
Source: David Livingston / Getty

O’Ryan, the brother of fellow watermelon chomper Omarion, is either throwing the culture a distraction or shifting the momentum after Mario fumbled the proverbial bag. The singer had a nude workout video of him shared on the Internet and on Twitter, the thirst has reached dangerous levels.

O’Ryan, 35, is the younger brother of Omarion and has a child with his ex-girlfriend, Jhene Aiko. O’Ryan made waves in the Omarion and Mario VERZUZ event, joining his brother on stage in an interesting display of consuming watermelon slices. The reactions to the viral moment still live in the heads of many and it was definitely a tough night for the Browner brothers.

With Mario sinking all of his goodwill with the announcement of a new track with sawed-off singer and rapper Tory Lanez, perhaps O’Ryan thought it’d be a good time to let his trouser snake get some airtime and take some of the heat off him and Omarion after their showing at VERZUZ.

Naturally, we’re not going to post the video of O’Ryan doing jumping jacks while “little O’Ryan” joins in. A thorough search on social media will get you where you need to go should you want to view the goods.

On Twitter, folks are reacting in kind to the video and we’ve got those reactions listed out below.

Sha-Boing-Boing: Watermelon Chomper O’Ryan Nude Workout Video Leaks, Twitter Thirst Is High was originally published on hiphopwired.com

