ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to a one-year contract. The average annual value of the...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Marino Acquired by Devils | RELEASE

Devils send Ty Smith and 2023 third-round draft pick to Pittsburgh. The New Jersey Devils today acquired defenseman John Marino via trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Ty Smith and the club's third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Wild Signs Forward Liam Ohgren to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Liam Ohgren to a three-year, entry-level contract. Ohgren, 18 (1/28/04), collected 58 points (33-25=58) and a plus-41 rating in 30 games with Djurgarden in the Swedish Junior League in...
NHL
NHL

Avalanche Signs Brad Hunt

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Brad Hunt to a two-year contract through the 2023-24 season. Hunt, 33, appeared in 50 games for the Vancouver Canucks this past season, recording 17 points (3g/14a). Signed by the Edmonton Oilers as a free agent on July 6, 2013, Hunt has collected 76 points (22g54a) in 241 career NHL games with Edmonton, St. Louis, Nashville, Vegas, Minnesota and Vancouver. The 5-foot-9, 177-pound defenseman has also played in four career postseason contests, making his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut as a member of the Wild on Aug. 2, 2020 at Vancouver. Hunt set career highs in goals (8), points (19) and games played (59) during the 2019-20 campaign with Minnesota and ranked third among team defensemen with 10 power-play points.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Leafs Sign Forward#The Maple Leafs#The Philadelphia Flyers#Stanley Cup Champion
NHL

Penguins Acquire Ty Smith and a 2023 Draft Pick for John Marino

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round draft pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman John Marino, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Smith, 22, is signed through the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $863,333.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Canadiens acquire Mike Matheson from the Penguins

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Saturday that defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling were traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. A 6-foot-2, 188-pound rearguard, Matheson amassed 11 goals and 20 assists in 74...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Pierre Engvall To A One-year Contract Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Pierre Engvall to a one-year contract extension. The average annual value of the contract is $2.25 million. Engvall, 26, recorded 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 78 games with the Maple Leafs during the 2021-22 season...
NHL
NHL

Kraken Sign Veteran Forward

Seattle adds depth forward John Hayden, signing former Buffalo Sabre to one-year, two-way deal at $750,000 AAV. He has proved a physical two-way player over six NHL seasons. Continuing to build out its system of players, the Kraken signed NHL-tested forward John Hayden to a one-year two-way contract at $750,000 average annual value) Friday. The 6-foot-3 played for Buffalo last season and has appeared in 240 NHL games over the last six seasons.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Marino traded to Devils by Penguins for Smith

Third-round pick in 2023 Draft also goes to Pittsburgh for 25-year-old defenseman. John Marino was traded to the New Jersey Devils by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday for Ty Smith and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 25-year-old defenseman had 25 points (one goal, 24 assists) in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Firkus making name for himself as Kraken prospect

SEATTLE -- Jagger Firkus has yet to play his first NHL game, but the 18-year-old Seattle Kraken forward prospect already has a catchy nickname and has been compared to one of the top scorers in the League. "He scores goals, and he scores goals in a lot of different ways,"...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Best free agent signing debated by NHL.com

It was a wild first two days when the NHL free agent market opened Wednesday with several big-name players changing addresses in the first 48 hours. It's hard to determine winners and losers before we see these players on the ice and how they fit with their new teammates. But...
NHL
NHL

Introducing Andrew Brunette | THREE THINGS

Meet the Devils new associate coach, Andrew Brunette in Three Things, presented by Geico. On Friday morning, the New Jersey Devils announced the hiring of Andrew Brunette to join Lindy Ruff's coaching staff as an associate coach. Brunette joins the Devils with an extensive resume from both his playing days and after his retirement. Brunette, who is often referred to by his nickname Bruno, is beloved by his former teammates and opponents alike, with former NHLer and current ESPN analyst Ray Ferraro telling The Athletic:
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Devils excited by offseason additions despite missing out on Gaudreau

Add forwards Palat, Haula, goalie Vanecek to young core in hopes of making playoff push. The New Jersey Devils took their best swing at signing Johnny Gaudreau and missed when the unrestricted free agent forward chose the Columbus Blue Jackets instead. But the Devils believe they were still able to...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Jarnkrok signs four-year, $8.4 million contract with Maple Leafs

Forward had 30 points with Flames, Kraken last season. Calle Jarnkrok signed a four-year, $8.4 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. It has an average annual value of $2.1 million. The 30-year-old forward had 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 66 regular-season games for the Calgary...
NHL
NHL

How to stream the 2022 French Connection Tournament

The event will stream on Sabres.com and the team's social channels beginning at 9:15 a.m. on July 16. Watch live as Buffalo Sabres prospects compete in this year's 3-on-3 French Connection Tournament at LECOM Harborcenter. •. Buffalo Sabres fans can stream the annual 3-on-3 French Connection Tournament live beginning at 9:15...
NHL
NHL

Color of Hockey: Diversity in guest coaches at Ducks development camp

Part of growing NHL effort to open coaching doors for people of color, women. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Sam Uisprapassorn and former NHL player Emerson Etem, who were Anaheim Ducks guest coaches and part of an effort to increase diversity in professional hockey's coaching ranks.
HOCKEY
NHL

Capitals sign Ludwig Persson

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have signed forward Ludwig Persson to a three-year entry level contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Persson will earn $775,000 in each of the first two seasons of the deal and $800,000 (NHL) in the third and $82,500 in the AHL.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Flyers sign Morgan Frost to one year contract

Frost inks a one-year, one-way, contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $800,000. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed center Morgan Frost to a one-year, one-way, contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $800,000, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Frost,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Sabres sign 2022 1st-round picks to entry-level deals

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forwards Matt Savoie, Noah Ostlund, and Jiri Kulich to three-year, entry-level contracts, the team announced Friday. Buffalo selected Savoie (ninth overall), Ostlund (16th), and Kulich (28th) last Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. The three forwards are currently participating in their first development camp, though Savoie is not practicing due to an injury he sustained last month during the WHL playoffs.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

'A lot of fun': Panthers close out D-Camp with 3-on-3 Tournament

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - The Florida Panthers closed the book on their annual development camp with an exciting 3-on-3 prospect tournament at the Panthers IceDen on Friday morning. With Territory Members cheering on from the stands, the camp's 36-prospect roster was divided into three teams. Each of those teams -...
SUNRISE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy