Drinks

Get Wine Chosen by Eater’s Editors Delivered to Your Door

By Adam Coghlan
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the things we at Eater London love most about eating out is drinking wine. Say hi to Eater London’s new link-up with Raw Wine, a rotating selection of Eater editors’s 10 favourite bottles, featuring a few choice producers...

london.eater.com

Eater

New Book Store and Wine Bar Bringing Chill Vibes to Central East Austin

A new independent bookstore and wine bar is bringing together reading and drinking in Central East Austin. Vintage Bookstore and Wine Bar will open at 1101 East 11th Street in September. Owner Jean Elizabeth Buckner wanted to open her own books-and-wine business because it’s two things she’s fond of. “I...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Häagen-Dazs Tapped D.C. Pastry Chef Paola Velez to Create a Super Nostalgic Sundae

D.C. pastry chef Paola Velez has worked on some very cool projects as of late, whether its a Bakers Against Racism bake sale that went worldwide or a popular Dominican doughnut pop-up. But the former Kith/Kin executive pastry chef and James Beard Award nominee’s latest endeavor left her with a freezer that’s chock-full of ice cream. Velez just collaborated with Häagen-Dazs to create her own special sundae, which is available this summer in shops across the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

How Chefs at NYC’s Rosella Make a Tamago Dessert

At NYC’s sushi restaurant Rosella, chef Jeff Miller’s menu features a familiar Japanese dish: a rolled tamago omelette, a slightly sweet but savory staple of sushi counters in Japan. But here, it comes with a twist: It’s firmly a dessert, a sweet-salty final course that’s flavored with maple syrup and dollop of caviar.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Filipinx Breakfast Sandwiches Are Popping Up in Greater Boston

Jeff Almendras is trying to build a legacy using breakfast sandwiches. The founder of Filipinx comfort food pop-up Johnny Boy, Almendras dreams of one day growing his business into a collection of neighborhood hangouts with over a dozen locations. He aims to braid his cultural heritage as a first-generation Filipino immigrant, his entrepreneurial spirit, and his love of casual food together to create a unique Filipinx breakfast sandwich chain.
BOSTON, MA
Eater

West Coast Fast Food Chain Sets Its Sights on New Orleans

San Diego-born burger chain Jack in the Box has set its sight on New Orleans, the company announced this week, with the goal of bringing 50 restaurant to the New Orleans area over the next several years. Jack in the Box is currently seeking franchisees throughout Louisiana, in New Orleans,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWD

John Elliott Opens Aspen Boutique

John Elliott has opened his fourth retail store, in Aspen, Colorado. His other stores are located on Melrose in Los Angeles, the Design District of Miami and SoHo in New York City. The 974-square-foot boutique at 535 East Cooper Avenue seems like a bit of a departure for the Los...
ASPEN, CO
The Guardian

Country diary: The simple pleasures of picking bilberries

I find there’s a trade to be had in picking bilberries. You can go for tall bushy stands, where the fruits are bigger and possibly sweeter, while your back is less strained by the labour. But finding all those glistening beads buried deep in the tea-like foliage (which was once, incidentally, plucked and dried to make a substitute beverage in the Hebrides) is very slow work. Another option is to go for scantier, low-standing shrubs where the fruits are more visible and abundant, but often of lower quality. Either way, bilberry picking seldom entails rapid progress.
WORLD
WWD

Cariuma and Peanuts to Launch Capsule Collection

Click here to read the full article. Footwear brand Cariuma and the Peanuts gang are saying good grief to climate change. The partners are launching on Tuesday a capsule collection of apparel and footwear featuring Peanuts characters Snoopy and Woodstock.More from WWDParis Men's Fashion Week Fall 2022 InspirationsPitti Uomo: The Mecca of Men's Street StyleJil Sander Men's Spring 2022 The capsule is themed to Take Care Sith Peanuts, a global initiative promoting taking care of yourself, each other and the Earth, and consists of seven footwear styles such as the OCA, OCA High and Salvas in white, pink, green and black colorways,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Eater

Asheville’s First Filipinx Restaurant Opens, Telling a Story by Chef Silver Iocovozzi

After 18 months of anticipation and curiosity, Asheville’s first Filipinx restaurant Neng Jr.’s finally opened, but finding it proves tricky — particularly to those unfamiliar with West Asheville. There’s an advisory tacked onto the reservation site, “Our front door can be difficult to find.” While the street address is 701 Haywood Road — also claimed by creative hub Different Wrld — the entrance is actually in the rear of the building. To get there, walk down the steep, dead-end Jarrett Street, past the colorful Neng Jr.’s mural and turn left into the alley, then another hook left into an exterior alcove, fully bathed in brilliant red. The black door is the front door, identified by the restaurant’s logo looping around a red medallion.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Eater

14 Cool Ice Cream Shops in New Orleans

New Orleans isn’t famous as an ice cream town — sno-balls and frozen daiquiris get us through the dog days of summer. And thanks to the city’s Sicilian heritage, gelato is part of the local vernacular. But ice cream still qualifies as a special treat, and there is some amazing ice cream (and gelato and sorbetto) to be found this summer in New Orleans. Here are the coolest ice cream spots in town.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

A Breezy Italian Patio Hangout Courtesy of Jose Mendin Arrives in Mimo

Out with the old, and in with the new. Chef Jose Mendin closed his frequently embattled Puerto Rican restaurant La Placita earlier this year, and in its place he has debuted Patio Isola, an alfresco sister restaurant to Mendin’s popular Italian spot Casa Isola on Miami Beach. “We’re keeping...
Eater

Students of Murdered Chef-Instructor Daniel Brophy to Host Tribute Dinner

Former students of Oregon Culinary Institute instructor Daniel Brophy, who was killed by his wife in 2018, are planning a tribute dinner in his honor, the Oregonian reports. Proceeds from the event will go to the Brophy family. The dinner will consist of five courses served family-style with wine pairings, utilizing Brophy’s recipes and incorporating some of his favorite foods, like foraged mushrooms.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Netflix’s ‘Iron Chef’ Upsells the Glory of Winning a Cooking Competition

Ask anyone who enjoys TV cooking competitions what show’s their favorite, and they’ll likely have a different answer: It could be the stalwarts, Chopped and Top Chef; new school streaming shows like Is It Cake? and Baker’s Dozen; or, of course, twee sensation The Great British Bake Off. But the mother of all cooking shows is, and will always be, Iron Chef. Launched in 1993 in Japan, the original version, hosted by the regal Chairman Kaga, was deadly serious in its exuberant quest for culinary excellence, an attitude flipped on its head with the campy, hilarious dubbing that followed when the Food Network began airing it in the U.S. in 1999.
Eater

Less Than One Month After Opening, the Chancellor Speakeasy Closes

The Chancellor at El Dorado Cantina at Tivoli Village, which opened in late May with ample online interest for its speakeasy-style location and new menu, has closed. In October of 2021, the hidden restaurant inside El Dorado Cantina opened as La Cocina Exclusivo. It then changed its name to Exclusivo in late January of this year, before transforming into the Chancellor in late May.
LAS VEGAS, NV

