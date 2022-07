The accusations of sexual misconduct against now-Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson have sparked a lot of discussion about they’ll mean for Watson and the Browns, especially with the amount of NFL discipline against Watson still to be determined. But an interesting angle of that is what this might mean for Watson’s former team, the Houston Texans, as one of the lawsuits filed against Watson (seen above with the team during the 2018-19 season) also named the club as a defendant. On Friday, though, attorney Tony Buzbee announced that 30 women he represents have reached settlements with the Texans. Here’s more on that from Jenny Vrentas of The New York Times:

