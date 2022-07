No Donovan Mitchell trade expected any time soon

To be clear: No Donovan Mitchell deal is expected any time soon, barring a significant offer that Utah would be forced to consider. Perhaps this dynamic will be similar to the Rockets’ positioning during the final months of James Harden’s tenure in Houston, when the Rockets turned down offers for P.J. Tucker and made other moves to convince Harden to stay. Harden would later request a trade from the franchise before that year’s trade deadline.

This week on Group Chat: We talked through every possible Donovan Mitchell trade destination and opened up the mailbag.

New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney ranking the Donovan Mitchell trade destinations and responding to some listener mailbag questions:

💬 Donovan Mitchell trade destination rankings

💬 Listener mailbag questions

A Donovan Mitchell trade to the @New York Knicks makes sense, but only if the @Utah Jazz are getting RJ Barrett in return.

New @LockedOnHeat w/ @dramil13: Do the Heat have the upper hand to land either Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell? And who should they prefer?

From earlier —ASK IRA: Would Heat's best shot be enough for Donovan Mitchell?

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

The standing ovation after the pilot lands the plane… to then sprinting up to the front once we get to the gate is outrageous 😂😂 – 4:45 PM

From earlier: a few notes on the Knicks, Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Utah, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and more here:

Here's why it would be tough for the #Sixers to acquire Donovan Mitchell

The full episode of 'Please Don't Aggregate This' with @Scott Agness and @C2_Cooper is now live on @getcallin and wherever you listen to podcasts. Great all-things-Indy convo.

Plus questions on the Lakers, Hornets, Knicks, Donovan Mitchell and more:

Plus questions on the Lakers, Hornets, Knicks, Donovan Mitchell and more: callin.com/link/zeyRUqextl – 2:52 PM

IF the Jazz trade Donovan Mitchell, here are the odds for where he might land, with the Lakers among the potential destinations, via @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/K32P6GV1LE – 1:56 PM

LOCKED ON JAZZ live edition – The Donovan Mitchell trade talk is heating up again

STARTS NOW – youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU… – 1:38 PM

A few notes on the Knicks, Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Utah, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and more here:

With @EphraimSalaam. Should Steph want KD back in The Bay? Who should target Donovan Mitchell? Where Tiger is wrong about the future of golf & more! Guests: @adaniels33 @martinweiss

Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:54 PM

Wade gives an endorsement for Donovan Mitchell to Miami? #miamiheat

I will do a live LOCKED ON JAZZ at 11:30 talking all the latest around the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell.

ASK IRA: Would the Heat's best shot be enough for Donovan Mitchell?

What's next for Donovan Mitchell? Could his move have to wait until after the Kevin Durant situation resolves? New on @ringer:

Not that it matters now, but who would you rather have? Donovan Mitchell or Zach LaVine… go! – 11:42 AM

The Knicks are the overwhelming favorite IF Donovan Mitchell is traded per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/MbrlrtJn23 – 11:30 AM

I’m planting my flag on “Donovan Mitchell is a really awesome player and teams should do everything reasonably in their power to acquire him” island. – 11:04 AM

Knicks have the best odds to land Donovan Mitchell if he’s traded, followed by the Heat, per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/elMQRFgtke – 10:45 AM

The latest on Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz, New York's improved positioning to acquire him, and other relevant tidbits @BR_NBA:

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

If the Knicks get Donovan Mitchell without giving up RJ Barrett, they’d have four starters under 26 (Mitchell, Barrett, Brunson, Robinson) and a bunch of other young guys on the bench.

I don’t really care if that’s not a championship team yet. It’s really good and really young. – 9:26 AM

Inside the Trade Market for Utah Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell

Would Heat's best shot be enough for Donovan Mitchell? Latest "Ask Ira" at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more.

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I think Twitter has slightly underrated Donovan Mitchell over the last day or so.

He’s not a top-five player, but he was just the engine of the No. 1 offense. Basically everyone who does that makes the Hall of Fame, and he did it without another 20-point scorer. – 8:44 AM

I guess that manager at California Pizza Kitchen was right — Donovan Mitchell is available. – 8:33 AM

Did we say summer work is done? Jazz listening to trade talks involving Donovan Mitchell; could Knicks be interested?

GAME THEORY PODCAST: @C2_Cooper joins, we chat Deandre Ayton, particularly what a fit on the Pacers could look like. Then we chatted Donovan Mitchell, some Summer League guys, then Sabonis and Haliburton.

APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…

WATCH: youtu.be/608NHZwnzhY – 7:22 AM

How the New Orleans Pelicans benefit from Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell NBA drama

https://t.co/JRUPombyVn pic.twitter.com/xOYDde131K – 11:36 PM

Jazz listening to trade talks involving Donovan Mitchell; could Knicks be interested? Or the Nets?

New: The Jazz are reportedly listening on Donovan Mitchell trade offers. A look at his potential East suitors that could impact the Celtics and whether anything else on Utah's roster could interest Boston if the team hits reset button:

General poll for Knicks fans:

Do you want Leon Rose to trade the farm for Donovan Mitchell – 9:27 PM

Game Theory Podcast with @C2_Cooper will be up live starting at 6:30 PM PT (9:30 PM ET).

We talk Deandre Ayton, the Pacers, Donovan Mitchell being more available, Keegan Murray and Benn Mathurin, and more.

WATCH SOON: https://t.co/Mjx3vH4p4e pic.twitter.com/tFBVuLCKKl – 9:23 PM

Just recorded a fun podcast with @C2_Cooper on some Deandre Ayton stuff, some Donovan Mitchell stuff, and Summer League observations. Will be out soon!

lol I get to host Locked On NBA the night it comes out Donovan Mitchell might be traded? Jazz fans are gonna be upppppppppset with me tomorrow

danny asking for bam the first 12 times pat riley calls about donovan mitchell pic.twitter.com/JLAkFxJ2zn – 7:41 PM

Still tentative, but sources say Miami remains the frontrunner to be the “visitor” when San Antonio plays a home game in Mexico City on Dec. 17.

We now resume the Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell watches, already in progress. – 7:39 PM

Talking with @Nate Duncan and callers about Donovan Mitchell, Summer League and whatever else comes up on @SpotifyLive.

Join us- spotify.link/duncanandlerou… – 6:30 PM

Utah and Danny Ainge’s starting asking price from New York in exchange for Donovan Mitchell:

RJ Barrett,

Aaron Judge,

the Empire State Building,

Igor Shesterkin,

Zach Wilson,

the Statue of Liberty,

and infinity (unprotected) future first-round draft picks. – 6:13 PM

i have negative clue what donovan mitchell’s trade value is after that playoff series – 6:12 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Join us! spotify.link/duncanandlerou… – 6:09 PM

Spoke to a Western Conference scout today here in Vegas about Donovan Mitchell. He said he has heard Heat have made interest clear. The long-time scout said he would move Herro in such a deal. (Robinson, picks likely also would have to go out.) – 6:07 PM

I'll be jumping on @KSLunrivaled on the @ZoneSportsNet in a few minutes to talk about ESPN's report that the @Utah Jazz are willing to trade Donovan Mitchell.

Tune in! #TakeNote

Tune in! #TakeNote

kslsports.com/thezonefm/ – 6:07 PM

Report: Jazz now willing to hear out Donovan Mitchell trade offers

Most playoff PPG by active players:

32.5 — Luka Doncic

29.4 — Kevin Durant

28.7 — LeBron James

28.3 — Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/qAfnSIzSIo – 6:05 PM

After previously shutting down inquiries on moving Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski. es.pn/3O4jiQR – 6:03 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

This will inevitably be a talking point until something happens, so here’s how Tyrese Maxey and Donovan Mitchell compare for their careers across every shooting/scoring metric I look at:

2p%: Maxey

3p%: Maxey

eFG: Maxey

TS: Maxey

3p rate: Mitchell

FT rate: Mitchell

Usg: Mitchell – 6:00 PM

The Utah Jazz are reportedly 'showing a willingness' to listen to trade offers for Donovan Mitchell

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Let’s be clear about this: the Jazz are currently not close to a Donovan Mitchell trade. And much like Gobert, they have no issues whatsoever in keeping him. Either a team is going to meet the bar to make this a convo, or he will be with the Jazz. They are not giving him away – 5:58 PM

Players with more 50-point playoff games than Donovan Mitchell:

Michael Jordan

Wilt Chamberlain

Allen Iverson

That’s it. pic.twitter.com/1dVJmUCtW6 – 5:56 PM

Utah’s moves always implied Donovan Mitchell would be available sooner or later. Hard to retool a top-4 West team on the fly once you trade one big piece. – 5:55 PM

ESPN story on Jazz listening to overtures for Donovan Mitchell:

The Knicks should not be willing to give up the farm for Donovan Mitchell. – 5:53 PM

Donovan Mitchell in Utah:

— 24/4/5

— 44/36/83%

— 3x All Star

— Most 3P in a season by Jazz player

— Most playoff 3P by Jazz player

— Most PPG in a season since Malone

Made the playoffs every single season. pic.twitter.com/rOFowbfeml – 5:52 PM

Expect the New York Knicks to quickly try and put together a package for Donovan Mitchell, according to league sources. Utah’s bar for Trading Mitchell is sky high. But the Knicks are the team that has the assets to make this a conversation – 5:51 PM

CAA has been soft-launching the Donovan Mitchell trade request since at least the All-Star break. – 5:50 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

If I’m the Knicks I’m not offering RJ Barrett in a Donovan Mitchell deal.

Up to eight firsts. Some combination of IQ/Obi/Grimes/McBride. All of that is fine. But I’m daring someone to outbid me before I give up Barrett. His ascent next to Mitchell would be their upside. – 5:48 PM

Wrote a lengthy post outlining the pros and cons of the Knicks trading for Donovan Mitchell last week: tommybeer.substack.com/p/the-case-for… – 5:41 PM

After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN.

Clutch Points: “I’m willing to bet everything I own and have in the bank account that he will be gone from the Utah Jazz.” Kendrick Perkins doesn’t see Donovan Mitchell staying on the Jazz team this year 👀 pic.twitter.com/spBVoVvAH0 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 13, 2022

Earlier in the free agency period, several teams monitoring the Donovan Mitchell situation saw the Heat as the favorite to land him via trade. But Brooklyn has interest in landing Mitchell as well. -via SportsNet New York / July 13, 2022